  Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty game player stats and box score for June 20 | 2025 WNBA season

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty game player stats and box score for June 20 | 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jun 20, 2025 01:20 GMT
WNBA: JUN 19 Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty - Source: Getty
The Phoenix Mercury battled the New York Liberty on Thursday (Image source: Getty)

The Phoenix Mercury defeated the New York Liberty 86-81 on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 35 points on 11-for-17, including 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. She also went 10-for-11 from the free-throw line. Sabrina Ionescu finished with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists. Natasha Cloud added eight points and 10 assists.

Monique Akoa Makani led the Mercury with 21 points and six assists on 8-for-12. Alyssa Thomas finished with 18 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists on 6-for-10. Sami Whitcomb added 16 points, five rebounds and five assists on 5-for-12 (4-for-9 from 3-point range).

Satou Sabally had 15 points and nine rebounds, while Kitija Laksa contributed 13 points on 5-for-11 (3-for-6 on 3-pointers) off the bench.

The Mercury (10-4) won their fourth straight game and handed the defending champions their second loss this season. The Liberty dropped to 10-2.

Phoenix will be at Wintrust Arena on Saturday to face the Chicago Sky, while New York will visit the Seattle Storm on Sunday.

Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty player stats and box score

New York Liberty player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kennedy Burke62151202-32-20-0-5
Breanna Stewart3532136011-173-410-11-2
Jonquel Jones24000211-10-00-0-1
Sabrina Ionescu166613503-161-109-9-10
Natasha Cloud831050003-82-50-0-2
Nyara Sabally77030303-60-01-3-1
Marine Johannès62021013-80-50-0-5
Rebekah Gardner05010100-20-00-0-1
Isabelle Harrison10020000-00-01-2-7
Jaylyn Sherrod00020000-00-00-0-6
Marquesha DavisDNP----------

Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Satou Sabally159031404-180-87-90
Alyssa Thomas1815722106-100-06-912
Kathryn Westbeld40043002-50-20-010
Sami Whitcomb165520205-124-92-28
Monique Akoa Makani211630208-120-45-56
Kitija Laksa131111005-113-60-017
Natasha Mack06241130-10-00-04
Lexi Held01111200-20-20-0-6
Murjanatu Musa22000000-10-02-2-7
Kalani Brown02011100-00-00-0-4
Kahleah CopperDNP----------
Megan McConnellDNP----------

Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty game summary

The New York Liberty had a 17-15 lead over the Phoenix Mercury at the end of the first quarter. However, Phoenix outscored New York 26-21 in the second period to take a 41-38 halftime lead.

Alyssa Thomas led the Mercury with 12 points and 10 rebounds on 5-for-8 in the first half. Sami Whitcomb and Kitija Laksa added eight points apiece. Satou Sabally scored just three points on 1-for-9.

Breanna Stewart scored a game-high 14 points on 3-for-6 (1-for-2 from 3-point range) in the first half for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu added nine points and five rebounds on 2-for-9.

The Liberty outscored the Mercury 27-23 in the third quarter to take a one-point lead (65-64) heading into the fourth. After exchanging baskets at the start of the final period, Phoenix went on an 8-0 run to take a 74-68 lead with about six minutes remaining. New York wasn't able to reclaim the lead, and Phoenix held on for the win.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
