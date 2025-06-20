Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty game player stats and box score for June 20 | 2025 WNBA season

The Phoenix Mercury defeated the New York Liberty 86-81 on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 35 points on 11-for-17, including 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. She also went 10-for-11 from the free-throw line. Sabrina Ionescu finished with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists. Natasha Cloud added eight points and 10 assists.

Monique Akoa Makani led the Mercury with 21 points and six assists on 8-for-12. Alyssa Thomas finished with 18 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists on 6-for-10. Sami Whitcomb added 16 points, five rebounds and five assists on 5-for-12 (4-for-9 from 3-point range).

Satou Sabally had 15 points and nine rebounds, while Kitija Laksa contributed 13 points on 5-for-11 (3-for-6 on 3-pointers) off the bench.

The Mercury (10-4) won their fourth straight game and handed the defending champions their second loss this season. The Liberty dropped to 10-2.

Phoenix will be at Wintrust Arena on Saturday to face the Chicago Sky, while New York will visit the Seattle Storm on Sunday.

Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty player stats and box score

New York Liberty player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kennedy Burk e 6 2 1 5 1 2 0 2-3 2-2 0-0 -5 Breanna Stewart 35 3 2 1 3 6 0 11-17 3-4 10-11 -2 Jonquel Jones 2 4 0 0 0 2 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 -1 Sabrina Ionescu 16 6 6 1 3 5 0 3-16 1-10 9-9 -10 Natasha Cloud 8 3 10 5 0 0 0 3-8 2-5 0-0 -2 Nyara Sabally 7 7 0 3 0 3 0 3-6 0-0 1-3 -1 Marine Johannès 6 2 0 2 1 0 1 3-8 0-5 0-0 -5 Rebekah Gardner 0 5 0 1 0 1 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 -1 Isabelle Harrison 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 1-2 -7 Jaylyn Sherrod 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -6 Marquesha Davis DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Satou Sabally 15 9 0 3 1 4 0 4-18 0-8 7-9 0 Alyssa Thomas 18 15 7 2 2 1 0 6-10 0-0 6-9 12 Kathryn Westbeld 4 0 0 4 3 0 0 2-5 0-2 0-0 10 Sami Whitcomb 16 5 5 2 0 2 0 5-12 4-9 2-2 8 Monique Akoa Makani 21 1 6 3 0 2 0 8-12 0-4 5-5 6 Kitija Laksa 13 1 1 1 1 0 0 5-11 3-6 0-0 17 Natasha Mack 0 6 2 4 1 1 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 4 Lexi Held 0 1 1 1 1 2 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 -6 Murjanatu Musa 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 2-2 -7 Kalani Brown 0 2 0 1 1 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Kahleah Copper DNP - - - - - - - - - - Megan McConnell DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty game summary

The New York Liberty had a 17-15 lead over the Phoenix Mercury at the end of the first quarter. However, Phoenix outscored New York 26-21 in the second period to take a 41-38 halftime lead.

Alyssa Thomas led the Mercury with 12 points and 10 rebounds on 5-for-8 in the first half. Sami Whitcomb and Kitija Laksa added eight points apiece. Satou Sabally scored just three points on 1-for-9.

Breanna Stewart scored a game-high 14 points on 3-for-6 (1-for-2 from 3-point range) in the first half for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu added nine points and five rebounds on 2-for-9.

The Liberty outscored the Mercury 27-23 in the third quarter to take a one-point lead (65-64) heading into the fourth. After exchanging baskets at the start of the final period, Phoenix went on an 8-0 run to take a 74-68 lead with about six minutes remaining. New York wasn't able to reclaim the lead, and Phoenix held on for the win.

