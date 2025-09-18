  • home icon
  Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 17) | Game 2, 2025 WNBA Playoffs

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 18, 2025 01:02 GMT
WNBA: Playoffs-New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury - Source: Imagn
The New York Liberty and the Phoenix Mercury battled in Game 2 of their first-round series on Wednesday (Image source: Imagn)

The New York Liberty and the Phoenix Mercury battled in Game 2 of their first-round series on Wednesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. New York leads the best-of-three series 1-0.

The Liberty stole Game 1 with a 76-69 overtime win at PHX Arena. Should the Mercury win on Wednesday, Game 3 will be scheduled on Friday back in Phoenix.

The winner of the opening round series between New York and Phoenix will face either the league-best Minnesota Lynx or the eighth-seed Golden State Valkyries in the semifinals.

The teams finished the regular season with identical 27-17 records. Phoenix earned the No. 4 seed and home-court advantage by winning the season series against New York 3-1.

Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty player stats and box score

New York Liberty player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Leonie Fiebich22211000-40-12-2-13
Breanna Stewart21210311-40-10-0-14
Jonquel Jones75120223-41-10-0-8
Sabrina Ionescu94201113-111-62-6-13
Natasha Cloud62230002-42-40-0-8
Emma Meesseman74100103-60-01-2-1
Rebekah Gardner00020000-00-00-0-1
Kennedy Burke41000101-21-21-2-12
Isabelle HarrisonDNP----------
Marine JohannèsDNP----------
Nyara SaballyDNP----------
Stephanie TalbotDNP----------
Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Satou Sabally121323204-61-13-310
Alyssa Thomas135211105-90-13-39
Natasha Mack01000000-00-00-0-1
Kahleah Copper120000004-70-14-412
Monique Akoa Makani22030001-40-30-07
Kathryn Westbeld51000002-21-10-06
Sami Whitcomb31302001-41-30-09
DeWanna Bonner45111002-40-10-018
Kalani BrownDNP----------
Lexi HeldDNP----------
Kitija LaksaDNP----------
Kiana WilliamsDNP----------
Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty game summary

At the end of the back-and-forth opening quarter, the game was tied at 25. Jonquel Jones and Emma Meesseman scored seven points apiece to lead the New York Liberty, while Kahleah Copper's six points led the Phoenix Mercury.

In the second quarter, the Mercury went on a 15-0 run to increase their lead to 19 (49-30). They outscored the Liberty 26-12 in the second period, and led 51-37 at halftime.

Alyssa Thomas had 13 points and five rebounds in the first half to lead Phoenix. Satou Sabally scored 10 of her 12 first-half points in the second quarter. Copper added 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting.

Sabrina Ionescu led New York in the first half with nine points and four rebounds on 3-for-11 shooting.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.



