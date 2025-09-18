Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 17) | Game 2, 2025 WNBA Playoffs

The New York Liberty and the Phoenix Mercury battled in Game 2 of their first-round series on Wednesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. New York leads the best-of-three series 1-0.

The Liberty stole Game 1 with a 76-69 overtime win at PHX Arena. Should the Mercury win on Wednesday, Game 3 will be scheduled on Friday back in Phoenix.

The winner of the opening round series between New York and Phoenix will face either the league-best Minnesota Lynx or the eighth-seed Golden State Valkyries in the semifinals.

The teams finished the regular season with identical 27-17 records. Phoenix earned the No. 4 seed and home-court advantage by winning the season series against New York 3-1.

Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty player stats and box score

New York Liberty player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Leonie Fiebic h 2 2 2 1 1 0 0 0-4 0-1 2-2 -13 Breanna Stewart 2 1 2 1 0 3 1 1-4 0-1 0-0 -14 Jonquel Jones 7 5 1 2 0 2 2 3-4 1-1 0-0 -8 Sabrina Ionescu 9 4 2 0 1 1 1 3-11 1-6 2-6 -13 Natasha Cloud 6 2 2 3 0 0 0 2-4 2-4 0-0 -8 Emma Meesseman 7 4 1 0 0 1 0 3-6 0-0 1-2 -1 Rebekah Gardner 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1 Kennedy Burke 4 1 0 0 0 1 0 1-2 1-2 1-2 -12 Isabelle Harrison DNP - - - - - - - - - - Marine Johannès DNP - - - - - - - - - - Nyara Sabally DNP - - - - - - - - - - Stephanie Talbot DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Satou Saball y 12 1 3 2 3 2 0 4-6 1-1 3-3 10 Alyssa Thomas 13 5 2 1 1 1 0 5-9 0-1 3-3 9 Natasha Mack 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1 Kahleah Copper 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 4-7 0-1 4-4 12 Monique Akoa Makani 2 2 0 3 0 0 0 1-4 0-3 0-0 7 Kathryn Westbeld 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 2-2 1-1 0-0 6 Sami Whitcomb 3 1 3 0 2 0 0 1-4 1-3 0-0 9 DeWanna Bonner 4 5 1 1 1 0 0 2-4 0-1 0-0 18 Kalani Brown DNP - - - - - - - - - - Lexi Held DNP - - - - - - - - - - Kitija Laksa DNP - - - - - - - - - - Kiana Williams DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty game summary

At the end of the back-and-forth opening quarter, the game was tied at 25. Jonquel Jones and Emma Meesseman scored seven points apiece to lead the New York Liberty, while Kahleah Copper's six points led the Phoenix Mercury.

In the second quarter, the Mercury went on a 15-0 run to increase their lead to 19 (49-30). They outscored the Liberty 26-12 in the second period, and led 51-37 at halftime.

Alyssa Thomas had 13 points and five rebounds in the first half to lead Phoenix. Satou Sabally scored 10 of her 12 first-half points in the second quarter. Copper added 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting.

Sabrina Ionescu led New York in the first half with nine points and four rebounds on 3-for-11 shooting.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

