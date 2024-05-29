Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for May 29 | 2024 WNBA Season

The Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty WNBA matchup takes place at the Barclays Center in New York on Wednesday. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and will be telecast on CBS Sports Network and Arizona's Family 3TV. A live stream will also be available on Mercury Live.

The Mercury and the Liberty will be facing each other for the first time this season. It will be an exciting match, given the players set to participate in the matchup are some of the best in the league.

The Mercury will be looking to get back on a winning streak after losing their previous two matchups. Whereas the Liberty will also try to do the same, coming from a two-game losing streak. It will be a neck-to-neck battle, as both teams have extremely talented rosters.

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty: Injury reports

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report for May 29

The Mercury will have quite a few members from their rosters out with a few injuries. Guard Sug Sutton is out with an ankle injury. Rebecca Allen and Brittney Griner are out as well.

New York Liberty Injury Report for May 29

Unlike their opponents on Wednesday night, the New York Liberty will be without any injuries. They will be at their full strength with a driving motivation to secure the win and break their two-game losing streak.

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Phoenix Mercury starting lineups and depth chart

The expected lineup for Mercury is a combination of Natasha Cloud, Diana Taurasi, Kahleah Copper, Natasha Mack and Sophie Cunningham as starters.

Here is a depth chart for the Phoenix Mercury in the 2024 season:

Guards Forwards Centers Diana Taurasi Rebecca Allen (out) Brittney Griner (out) Natasha Cloud Natasha Mack Kahleah Copper Liz Dixon Sug Sutton (out) Mikiah Herbert Harrigan Sophie Cunnigham Morgan Bertsch

New York Liberty starting lineups and depth charts

The New York Liberty will be coming in full strength against the Mercury. They have not made massive changes to their lineups in previous games and they are expected to remain the same.

The expected lineup for the New York Liberty is a combination of Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, Courtney Vandersloot, Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart as starters.

Here is a depth chart for the New York Liberty in the 2024 season.

Guards Forwards Centers Sabrina Ionescu Kennedy Burke Jonquel Jones Marquesha Davis Leonie Fiebich Ivana Dojkic Nyara Sabally Courtney Vandersloot Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Breanna Stewart Kayla Thornton

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty: Key Matchups

Both Mercury and Liberty are the best teams in the league and quite a few exciting matchups pop up when discussing their face-offs. The first one is the guard battle between Sabrina Ionescu and Kahleah Copper.

Another matchup to keep an eye out for would be Courtney Vandersloot against the veteran Diana Taurasi.