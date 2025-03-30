PHOTOS: Angel Reese elevates her fashion game with brand-new haircut for date night

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese made a personal change ahead of the 2025 WNBA season as she recovers from a hand injury. Reese has had a new haircut to elevate her fashion game amid preparations for her sophomore year. She's coming off winning the Unrivaled Championship with Rose BC earlier this month.

In a post on Instagram stories on Saturday, Reese revealed her new bob haircut, styled by hair artist and hair educator Kendra Alia, who has 209,000 followers on IG. Reese shared that wearing a wig in the past seven weeks has helped her hair grow and be ready for her new trim.

The WNBA Rookie of the Year runner-up also revealed being on a date night a couple of hours after making her bob haircut public.

Here are a bunch of photos from Reese's IG stories:

Angel Reese shared these on her IG stories. (Photos: @angelreese5 on IG)

Angel Reese nursing a hand injury ahead of training camp

Angel Reese missed the Unrivaled semi-final and final for Rose BC due to suffering a hand injury in the final game of the regular season. Reese was on the bench in the Rose's semifinal win over Laces BC but was absent for the championship game against Vinyl BC.

There was speculation that Reese had suffered a hand injury, the same one she had surgically repaired at the end of her rookie season. The Chicago Sky has been silent about the injury, while Reese explained to her followers to stop asking about the injury because it wasn't serious.

In one of the stories she shared above, Reese can be seen wearing a black hand brace. Her left thumb appeared heavily taped, so her injury might be thumb-related rather than wrist and hand.

With training camp less than a month away, the Sky should be clear on their star player's recovery timeline.

Dwyane Wade shows support for Angel Reese and WNBA players amid CBA negotiations

WNBA players received a huge boost in support from Dwyane Wade, who agreed with the league's best players in terms of their CBA negotiations. Angel Reese was the first to voice what the players are thinking, especially with a lockout being a possibility.

"When you talk about CBA coming up, these are things now that they’ve seen the other side that they get to go in and they get to put their feet down and be like, hey, we not rolling," Wade said on his Time Out podcast. "They deserve it."

Other WNBA players, like Napheesa Collier, also expressed the possibility of a lockout but prefer avoiding it and getting a new CBA deal done. The current expires at the end of the 2025 season.

