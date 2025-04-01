"Play the race card Monica McNutt" - Jason Whitlock bluntly rebukes WNBA analyst crediting Caitlin Clark's fame to being 'white'

Heading into the 2025 WNBA season, it's no secret that fans are eagerly awaiting a chance to see Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever back in action. After having the vast majority of their games played on national TV last season, Clark and the Fever are preparing for what's expected to be a massive 2025 season.

During an interview with BBC News late last week, ESPN's Monica McNutt was asked about the WNBA star's popularity. In response, she said that race is likely a factor in Clark's popularity.

On Tuesday, during the latest episode of former ESPN reporter Jason Whitlock's "Fearless" show, he reacted to McNutt's comments. Although he's been critical of the ESPN host in the past, this time, he actually agreed with McNutt's take about race playing a factor in Clark's popularity.

After taking aim at the BBC News anchor for quote, lobbing up a softball, by asking McNutt why Clark is so popular, he stated:

"Play the race card Monica McNutt. This is where I'm going to defend Monica McNutt," Whitlock said.

"There's an element of truth that Caitlin Clark and all the little suburban white girls that have hopped on board with the WNBA have hopped on board because Caitlin Clark, she resonates with them more so than the, and I'm just generalizing here, than the angry black lesbians who dominate the WNBA."

"They need to thank the male players of the NBA ... and they need to thank Caitlin Clark," - Jason Whitlock believes WNBA players owe her and NBA players thanks

In addition to taking aim at Monica McNutt's comments on BBC News, Jason Whitlock also discussed comments McNutt made while on "The Daily Show" with Jon Stewart.

McNutt notably said she was on the show because of Caitlin Clark, suggesting how the second-year star's popularity has helped draw more eyes to the WNBA.

In addition to Whitlock agreeing with McNutt about how Clark's popularity is partly due to her race, Whitlock also agreed that McNutt is where she is because of Clark.

He then took things a step further on his show by saying that the WNBA players need to thank NBA players because the NBA subsidizes the WNBA, which has yet to turn a profit, and Clark for drawing more eyes to the game.

"Monica McNutt knows that she’s only in the position that she’s in because of Caitlin Clark," Whitlock said. "I wish that all these other women would be equally as honest. They need to thank the male players of the NBA, who subsidize them, and they need to thank Caitlin Clark."

So far, no response yet from McNutt, however, that could change throughout the week.

