"Played my first 10 minutes after 355 days": Nika Muhl breaks social media silence to issue massive injury update

After being drafted by the Seattle Storm last summer, there was real buzz surrounding Nika Muhl. However, so far, nothing has played out as well as she and the team would have liked.Muhl tore her ACL during her first game in the Turkish Basketball League with Besiktas in October while coming down from a rebound. The 24-year-old underwent surgery and missed the entire 2024 season on the sidelines.On Wednesday, Nika Muhl wowed fans and teammates as she revealed she had her first taste of action in a year after suffering a severe knee injury that required surgery.She posted a picture on IG story of working hers on her way back to full fitness.“Played my first 10 minutes after 355 days,” she wrote. “All worth it. State of gratitude.”Hours later, she posted a glammed-up selfie in a separate IG post.“Soon….,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany took to the comments to celebrate the Storm guard’s exciting update.KK Arnold, who played with Mühl during her UConn years, wrote:“Hey now.”“Glowinggggg 😍,” said Storm rookie forward Mackenzie Holmes.Injured Nika Muhl surprises fans with huge newsNika Muhl’s rookie season in Seattle wasn’t great, as she struggled to find playing time. She logged just 57 minutes across 16 games, scoring her first points in the final regular season contest.Her return to Seattle next season will see her step into a different environment, with the team undergoing massive changes in her absence. The franchise parted ways with head coach Noelle Quinn.Nika Muhl could gain some minutes playing in the Hungarian leagueNika Muhl is expected to play some minutes in the Hungarian league ahead of a potential breakout WNBA season with the Storm in 2026.While recovering from injury, Muhl has signed with Sopron Basket in the Hungarian league. The league will generally run from September to April, which could be ideal for her to gain some minutes. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt’s unclear when Muhl will be back in time for real action, but judging by her IG post, it’s the biggest indicator of how comfortable she is ahead of her potential return to action after a year.Her moment may come again very soon, but they cannot afford to rush her back into action after being out for such a long time. Once she’s fully available, she could be a solid addition to Sopron's roster, which won its first-ever EuroLeague championship in 2022.