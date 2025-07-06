“Players getting death threats daily on her behalf”: A'ja Wilson’s friend calls out Caitlin Clark’s ‘nasty‘ fan-made Nike slogan

A’ja Wilson’s friend, Michael McManus, who is known on X as ‘Deloris,’ went in on Caitlin Clark’s alleged ‘nasty’ Nike slogan. McManus reacted to a fan-made graphic of Clark featuring her new player edition Nike Kobe sneakers.
“Embrace the hate,” the tweet was captioned.
Michael McManus went in on the post, treating it as an official Nike ad.
“This is so tone deaf and nasty," McManus wrote. "I’m sorry, but I can’t get behind this or her. Players getting death threats daily on her behalf. Men calling lack women haters on her behalf. Racists using slurs at games on her behalf. Embrace the hate.”
A’ja Wilson’s friend also dragged Kobe Bryant and LeBron James into his rant.
“Kobe and Bron should’ve kept their support on the men’s side," McManus wrote. "This is Ridiculous.”
James has been an avid supporter of Caitlin Clark and often appreciates her talent on social media. He also welcomed Clark back when she returned from injury and recorded 32 points against the New York Liberty on June 14.
Bryant seems to have been mentioned in light of Clark's latest collaboration with Nike. The sneaker giants released the Fever star's Kobe 5 Protro PE on June 30.
Caitlin Clark is set to play under Cheryl Reeve at the 2025 WNBA All-Star game
Despite being limited to just nine games, Caitlin Clark has been the topic of debate for much of the 2025 season. The discourse on social media has revolved around her injury, shooting slump, All-Star starter selection, new Nike shoes and her being ranked the No. 9 point guard in the league by her peers.
Clark is back in the news as she is set to play under Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve at this year's All-Star game. Reeve coached Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics and was criticized for her role in leaving Clark off the team.
Now, the two will collaborate as they take on Lynx's star, Napheesa Collier, who has been named as one of two team captains. The All-Star game will take place on July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Clark has missed Indiana's last five games with a groin injury, but she has been participating in practice and will likely be at the All-Star game.