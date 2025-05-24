"Playing lights out" - Fans lead ROTY calls for Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron after unexpected start to the season

Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron have surprised WNBA fans as the two rookies are quickly turning the Washington Mystics into a legitimate competitor early in the seasons.

One WNBA fan took to Reddit on Friday to share their surprise at how well the Mystics are competing. The post prompted an exciting response from other fans.

"I legitimately think this Washington team is the real deal. New coach. Two rookies leading the charge. That should be a recipe for disaster and rebuild. But... it isn't. It's early, and we're still firmly in the overreaction portion of the season, but I'm telling you now... watch out, WNBA; thiseteam is for real...Kiki and Citron are the real deal. I genuinely believe one of them will end up with the ROTY title at the season." the initial post said.

Several fans joined in on the discussion to share their thoughts after Washington made a 2-2 season start, falling to the Las Vegas Aces 75-72 on Friday night.

"They’re honestly playing lights out. Citron was always lauded as being the most pro ready in this draft class and she hasn’t disappointed- and Kiki’s honestly impressed me so much so far," a fan commented.

"Citron and Kiki look like they’ve been playing together for months, not weeks," another fan said.

"I’m fully sold on Citron and I can confidently say that the Chicago trade for Atkins is one of the worst trades in recent memory. Funny though, the Mystics lost the game because they didn’t put the ball in Citron’s hands those last possessions. With Kiki, she’s back to the Kiki who was lighting it up in Stanford. I don’t think she fit USC’s system, but in spite of that she still played well," a fan wrote.

Fans also chimed in on the potential of Washington with several of their star players out of uniform with Georgia Amoore recovering from a torn ACL and Aaliyah Edwards out.

"The chemistry between those two is scary, and it's only their 3rd game. I can't wait to see this team healthy and have everyone on the floor at the same time," another fan said.

"Imagine Georgia Amoore with this once she’s healthy. I can’t wait to see that," a fan said.

"And we haven’t even had Edwards this season. She’s gonna make a huge jump with this squad, especially after her Unrivaled showing," one fan said.

Sonia Citron has averaged 15.8 points, four rebounds and 2.3 assists in the first four games, while Iriafen has became the first rookie in franchise history to record three consecutive double-doubles.

Sonia Citron credits coaches for early chemistry with Kiki Iriafen

Following another impressive performance by the rookie duo against the Las Vegas Aces, Citron spoke to reporters about the early chemistry that she has with Kiki Iraifen.

"It's a credit to not only our coaches but us as people...we don't care who scores...we just want the best shot our offense is going to give us...Our chemistry is growing but I think it can look even better," Citron said.

The Washington Mystics will be back in action on Sunday against the Phoenix Mercury.

