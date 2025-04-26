"Please get out of my mouth": Arike Ogunbowale reacts to Wings' latest monologue involving Paige Bueckers & Co's first training

Arike Ogunbowale had a hilarious reaction to the Dallas Wings' training session ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. On Friday, the Wings' Instagram handle shared pictures from one of their preseason training camps in a post.

The pictures on the post featured the Wings players, including the franchise's rookie star Paige Bueckers, DiJonai Carrington, Arike Ogunbowale, Madison Scott, JJ Quinerly, Mai Yamamoto and NaLyssa Smith.

Ogunbowale had a portrait of herself laughing featured on the post and dropped in the post's comment section to joke about it.

"please get out my mouth!" Ogunbowale commented.

Arike Ogunbowale comments on the Wings' practice post on IG. (Credits: @dallaswings/Instagram)

The Dallas Wings have reformed their roster this season. They were the second-to-last seed in the West standings last season with a 9-31 record.

They have revamped their roster by bringing in players like DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith and Tyasha Harris. They also acquired superstar rookie Paige Bueckers, who has already filled in the void left by Satou Sabally, who left the franchise at the end of the 2024 season to sign with the Mercury.

The Wings look like a solid team with the potential to make a deep playoff run. However, it would all depend on synergy development among the players once they are on the court.

Paige Bueckers expresses her excitement about teaming up with Arike Ogunbowale

The Dallas Wings selected Paige Bueckers with the first pick in the 2025 draft. During a press conference on Wednesday, Bueckers expressed her thoughts on getting to play with one of the league's best scorers, Arike Ogunbowale.

"I'm excited. She's electric," Bueckers said. "She can score at all three levels...obviously a bucket-getter, so looking to assist her a lot, space the floor, get her open looks, play off each other. But I'm just excited for everybody on the team."

The former UConn Huskies star said she was excited to work with the new coaching staff. Bueckers is coming off a championship run with her college team. She was incredible in the tournament and is a front-runner to win the Most Outstanding Player honor.

A pairing consisting of Ogunbowale and Bueckers has the potential to be deadly for any team's defense in the league. However, it depends on how they match each other on the court once the season begins.

