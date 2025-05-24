Podcaster throws jibe at Kamilla Cardoso amid Angel Reese and Co's horror start to 2025 WNBA season

Kamilla Cardoso and the Chicago Sky have started the season on a tough note as the team has lost lopsidedly against the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty in its first two games.

Ad

Chicago Sky Central host Haize spoke on the difficulties that the Chicago Sky are having to start the season on the latest episode of the podcast on Friday. The podcast aims to cover all things Sky and the latest news in the WNBA.

Haize was joined by two other guests, and as the trio discussed the need to get Cardoso the ball down low and force feed her the ball, Haize and another podcaster opposed the idea, blaming her lack of effort in the post.

Ad

Trending

"Not when she's playing soft bro. You have to earn those oppourtunities," Haize said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I don't think they want to give her the ball," another podcaster said. "They don't trust her."

The Chicago Sky finished the 2024 season 13-27, and while they showed some things to be excited about with Cardoso and Angel Reese, Year 2 has not been a seamless transition to all of the potential.

Cardoso finished her rookie season averaging 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds after playing 32 games, while Reese averaged 13.1 points and 13.6 rebounds.

Ad

This season, Cardoso is averaging just 6.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. Reese averages 7.0 points and 14.5 rebounds, but finished Thursday's game with just two points.

The Sky's two second-year players will have to turn things around quickly this season, but it's still early in the year. Chicago returns to the court Sunday against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese can benefit from additional experience

Despite the poor start to the season, it's important to remember that both Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are young players who don't have a ton of experience playing in the WNBA.

Ad

Neither player played a full season last year, with players being sidelined due to injury to end their first year. Reese stayed local this past offseason and played in Unrivaled, while Cardoso went to China to develop.

Cardoso told reporters at the start of the season that she is planning to bring all that she learned from playing overseas into her second year in Chicago.

"We practiced a lot so the practice has helped me and just getting a lot of minutes," Cardoso said. "Playing a lot I realized things that I can do. Things that I did in China that I can do in the league."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Chicago Sky will need both Cardoso and Reese to continue to develop during the regular season and use what they learned overseas or in Unrivaled to help push the franchise forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More