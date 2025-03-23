Pop singer Kelsea Ballerini goes viral rocking Sparks $195,000 center's jersey at LA concert 

Pop singer Kelsea Ballerini went viral over the weekend as she wore LA Sparks center Azura Stevens’ jersey on stage to her concert in Los Angeles on Friday. Stevens will enter her third season with LA in May. The 29-year-old has one year left on her contract which will see her earn $195,000, as per Spotrac.

Stevens has made 55 appearances for the Sparks, averaging 10.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game. She provides Sparks with solid paint presence off the bench.

LA finished sixth in the Western Conference and failed to qualify for the playoffs. Hopefully, things will change now that LA has signed a known winner in Kelsey Plum. The 30-year-old has previously won two WNBA championships with A'ja Wilson and the Aces.

Plum made 38 appearances last season, averaging 17.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. It’ll be interesting to see what a core of Dearica Hamby, Rickea Jackson, Plum and Azura Stevens can achieve next season.

Sparks center Azura Stevens won the first-ever Unrivaled Championship with Rose BC

Stevens joined Rose BC of the Unrivaled League for the debut season of the six-team league. The 29-year-old played 10 games for Rose BC, averaging 11.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Stevens also played a major role in the Finals, scoring 19 points and grabbing 18 rebounds in the victory.

She also saw 14 minutes of action in the semifinals putting up eight points and 11 rebounds in the win. Azura was also key on defense putting up two blocks. Stevens received a $50,000 bonus for helping Rose BC to the Unrivaled championship.

Her participation in Unrivaled saw her sign a six-figure contract for around eight weeks of basketball. We wonder what Stevens will have in store for us when her eighth season in the league kicks off in May. So far, Stevens has made $770,289 through her WNBA salary alone, as per Spotrac.

