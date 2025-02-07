"Prayers have been answered": Sky fans on cloud nine as Dana Evans 'finally' leaves Angel Reese & Co in trade to Aces

Dana Evans has been with the Chicago Sky since 2021, but was traded on Friday to the Las Vegas Aces in return for two second round picks, according to WNBA reporter Annie Costabile. The move comes as the Sky retool their roster to feature the dynamic frontcourt duo of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso moving forward.

The trade has fans excited to see what the team can be next season as the two rising stars enter their sophomore seasons. The overall sentiment was that Evans wasn't a good enough playmaker for the Sky to put alongside Angel Reese.

The Chicago Sky's offseason has been busy, trading away Dana Evans, signing Kia Nurse and allowing Chennedy Carter to move on in free agency by not offering her a qualifying offer. After an up-and-down season, the Sky are focused on the next chapter of the team, centered around Reese and Cardoso.

Fans were happy with the move, reacting with enthusiasm regarding the details of the move.

"Prayers have been answered" one thankful fan commented.

"Oh my god! Finally Dana Evans is gone!" one fan said in relief.

"Sky fans are on Cloud 9 rn lmao" another fan commented.

"YESSS SHE'S GONE YESS JEFF YOU ATEEE WITH THIS ONEE!!!!" one fan exclaimed.

"second round picks you say??? this is how you re-build through the draft!" a fan said in approval.

After moving Dana Evans to the Las Vegas, what does the Chicago Sky's future look like now?

After moving Evans to the Aces, the playmaking responsibility for the Chicago Sky falls on the shoulders of new additions Kia Nurse and Courtney Vandersloot. The Sky guards will be tasked with getting the ball down low to Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, who figure to be the team's leaders on the court entering next season.

The Sky(13-27) missed the 2024 postseason by two games, but the team's future is amongst the brightest in the entire league. Reese is coming off a record-setting rebounding season and Cardoso showed steady improvement after a slow start to the year. If the playmaking around their two frontcourt stars remains consistent, the Sky have the blueprint to return to contention in the 2025 season.

