"Pretty girl" - Angel Reese shouts out Nika Muhl's after rookies don similar outfits 

Along with being one of the WNBA's top rookies, Angel Reese has stood out amongst her peers with her fashion sense. She recently showed love to another first-year player for her pre-game outfit.

Earlier this week, a post made its way around social media of Reese and Seattle Storm rookie Nika Muhl wearing an almost identical outfit. Upon seeing the post, the Chicago Sky forward shared it and let her fellow rookie know how good she looked.

Muhl was a second-round pick by the Storm in the 2024 WNBA Draft after playing in college at UConn. Her debut was delayed as she dealt with issues regarding her work visa.

Since the start of the season, Muhl has struggled to find consistent playing time for the Storm. In the 10 games she's appeared in, she logged a total of 26 minutes. Muhl is still waiting for her first points as a pro, as she has shot 0-for-4 from the field this season.

As for Angel Reese, she continues to impress for the Sky. Through her first 18 games, she is averaging a double-double at 13.2 points and 11.8 rebounds.

Angel Reese gets emotional talking about All-Star nomination

In just her first season in the WNBA, Angel Reese finds herself on an All-Star team. On Tuesday night, the No. 7 pick was informed that she was among those chosen to represent Team WNBA at this year's festivities. Instead of having two All-Star teams, those chosen will square off against Team USA's roster for the upcoming Olympics.

After hearing the news that she was going to be an All-Star, Reese could not hold back her emotions. While talking about it, she opened up on how thankful she was to be selected by the Sky on draft night.

"I trusted the process and I believed," Reese said. "I'm thankful that I dropped to 7 and was able to come to Chicago. It's just a blessing. I can't thank my teammates and coaches enough for just believing in me."

Reese is not the only rookie on the All-Star team this season, as Caitlin Clark was also named to Team WNBA. The All-Star Game itself is slated to take place on July 20th in Phoenix, Arizona.

In the early stages of her career, Angel Reese has already managed to put her name in the history books. She recorded a double-double in her last 11 games, setting a new single-season record. Reese currently leads the league in rebounds per game at 11.4 and has reached double-figures in 13 of her first 18 games.

