  "Pretty much locked up Rookie of The Year" - WNBA legend Sue Bird reserves high praise for Paige Bueckers' first campaign

"Pretty much locked up Rookie of The Year" - WNBA legend Sue Bird reserves high praise for Paige Bueckers' first campaign

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Published Aug 30, 2025 03:21 GMT
An image of Paige Bueckers and Sue Bird
Sue Bird believes that Paige Bueckers has "locked up" the Rookie of the Year award. Credit: Bueckers/IG, Bird/IG

While Paige Bueckers has seen her team absorb more losses than she's used to this season, her incredible play in her rookie year has wowed fans and former players alike. As a matter of fact, one four-time WNBA champion is confident that Bueckers is taking home hardware by the end of the season.

In a recent clip from "A Touch More With Sue Bird & Megan Rapinoe," podcast co-host Sue Bird broke down Bueckers' numbers in her debut campaign. For Bird, one particular feat has cemented the Dallas Wings guard's case for the top rookie award.

"There's a lot of stats to focus on...but what I can talk about is that single-game rookie scoring record she broke," Bird said in the clip. "Paige dropped 44 points, she did on 17-for-21 shooting, and she pretty much locked up Rookie of the Year that night."
Bird, who was a UConn stalwart and no. 1 WNBA draft pick like Bueckers, went on to dissect the Wings star's standout performance in an 81-80 loss to the LA Sparks on Aug. 21.

"Of her 17 made field goals, 13 of them were twos. And half of those were from the midrange," Bird explained. "As someone whose favorite shot is the pull-up, I'm actually just happy to see that it's alive and well."
The 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame inductee added that Bueckers is someone that she would pay to see in person, despite having the privilege to watch WNBA games for free.

Paige Bueckers adds another distinct milestone to her rookie accomplishments

As if Bueckers' list of statistical feats in her rookie season weren't extensive enough, her team has proudly announced that she has added another unique entry to her resume.

In a Tweet posted by the Wings on Friday, Bueckers is the only WNBA rookie this season who has picked up a double-double consisting of points and assists. On top of this, Bueckers has accomplished this feat two times already in her debut season.

In support of Bueckers, the Wings added that their star rookie is deserving of an All-WNBA selection and All-Rookie selection, not to mention the Rookie of the Year award.

