"Probably defense": Paige Bueckers jokingly advises girlfriend Azzi Fudd to improve her guarding ability

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers jokingly advised her girlfriend, Azzi Fudd, on one aspect of her game. Bueckers and Fudd were teammates on the Connecticut Huskies from 2021 to 2025. Together, the pair led UConn to the NCAA national title last season.The former teammates joined Instagram’s sixth episode of Close Friends Only, which premiered on Wednesday. On the show, Fudd asked Bueckers for tips on what she should add to her game. The Dallas Wings star jokingly replied, saying her girlfriend could improve her defense.“Have you got any tips for me? What should I add?” Fudd asked.“Probably defense,” replied Bueckers.Fudd, who prides herself on being a good defender, seemed to take offense and said:“My defense is not bad.”Bueckers explained that she was only joking, after which, Fudd agreed that her defense could indeed get better.“I'm kidding, I'm kidding, I'm kidding,” Bueckers said.“My defense could get better,” said Fudd.“Everybody's defense could get better, let's be real,” Bueckers replied.Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd were both expected to be a part of the 2025 WNBA draft. While her girlfriend was picked No. 1, Fudd chose to pull out of the draft in favor of another year in college.She made 34 appearances for the Huskies last season, averaging 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Meanwhile, Bueckers has been on fire in the WNBA, averaging 18.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Dallas Wings.Azzi Fudd showed love for Paige Bueckers at Dallas Wings GameSince going public with their relationship a few weeks ago, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd have not missed any opportunity to show each other off. During the Wings-Liberty game on July 28, Fudd was spotted in the crowd wearing a special t-shirt honoring her girlfriend. The text on her t-shirt read:&quot;I 💙 PB.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe heart featured Bueckers' number in the middle, making it clear that Fudd's t-shirt was expressing love to the Dallas Wings star.With her girlfriend in attendance, the No. 1 pick recorded 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals as Dallas defeated the New York Liberty 92-82. Bueckers and Co. will return to the court on Friday to face the LA Sparks.