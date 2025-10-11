"Project wemby activated": Fans react as A'ja Wilson sheds tears in Bam Adebayo's arms during heartfelt embrace after WNBA triumph

A'ja Wilson shared an emotional moment with her boyfriend and Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo on Friday. The viral on-court moment between the two basketball stars unfolded in front of the public after the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Phoenix Mercury 97-86 in Game 4 to claim the WNBA title.Wilson was overwhelmed by the occasion as the Aces’ roller-coaster season concluded with the best possible outcome. Adebayo, who was in the stands supporting his partner, stepped onto the court after the game to comfort and congratulate Wilson on her incredible achievement. Wilson couldn't control her tears as she found solace in her partner's arms.In the video, Wilson is heard thanking Adebayo for “believing” in her, and the clip instantly went viral across social media platforms. WNBA fans flooded the internet with candid reactions after witnessing the love-filled moment between Wilson and Adebayo.&quot;project wemby activated,&quot; a fan commented.Sterling @SGMIIILINKproject wemby activatedCommented another:JBond @jbondwagonLINKThese 2 are gonna create the future GOAT. MJ and Bron better watch outA fan said:kb @kdb_0306LINKTheir kids are going to be Dominant in both leagues my goodness 😂😂Said another:Joseph S Battle II @jsbvaLINKThey the tallest beautiful couple ever 😀🤎🤎😀A fan wrote:Travis Cherry, MD of Love @Travis_CherryLINKAwwwwwAnother wrote:BigFish305 @1Fish305LINKHis girl gotta ring before him. I hope this encourages him to go for a ring himselfBam Adebayo wants A'ja Wilson to become GOATA'ja Wilson became the first player in WNBA and NBA history to win the scoring title, MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP in the same season. Earlier in the season, when Wilson was named the regular season MVP, it was Bam Adebayo who presented the trophy to the Aces’ star center.The Miami Heat center later opened up about his feelings for Wilson. The Paris Olympics gold medalist made it clear that he believes Wilson should be recognized as one of the greatest women’s basketball players of all time.&quot;I want in life, I want her (Wilson) to win,&quot; Adebayo said. &quot;I want her to keep being and setting a higher standard for everybody to where people think it’s impossible until it’s done. I want people, when she’s done, to be like this is the greatest women’s basketball player to ever touch a basketball. From the time she touched it to the time she left.&quot;Wilson delivered another incredible performance in Game 4 against the Phoenix Mercury. She missed out on a double-double by a solitary rebound but stuffed the stat sheet by dominating on both ends of the floor. The Aces' MVP finished with 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks in 36 minutes.