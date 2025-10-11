  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • A’ja Wilson
  • "Project wemby activated": Fans react as A'ja Wilson sheds tears in Bam Adebayo's arms during heartfelt embrace after WNBA triumph

"Project wemby activated": Fans react as A'ja Wilson sheds tears in Bam Adebayo's arms during heartfelt embrace after WNBA triumph

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 11, 2025 03:21 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Kia WNBA Skills Challenge And WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest - Source: Getty
"Project wemby activated": Fans react as A'ja Wilson sheds tears in Bam Adebayo's arms during heartfelt embrace after WNBA triumph. (Image Source: Getty)

A'ja Wilson shared an emotional moment with her boyfriend and Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo on Friday. The viral on-court moment between the two basketball stars unfolded in front of the public after the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Phoenix Mercury 97-86 in Game 4 to claim the WNBA title.

Ad

Wilson was overwhelmed by the occasion as the Aces’ roller-coaster season concluded with the best possible outcome. Adebayo, who was in the stands supporting his partner, stepped onto the court after the game to comfort and congratulate Wilson on her incredible achievement. Wilson couldn't control her tears as she found solace in her partner's arms.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the video, Wilson is heard thanking Adebayo for “believing” in her, and the clip instantly went viral across social media platforms. WNBA fans flooded the internet with candid reactions after witnessing the love-filled moment between Wilson and Adebayo.

"project wemby activated," a fan commented.
Ad

Commented another:

Ad

A fan said:

Ad

Said another:

Ad

A fan wrote:

Ad

Another wrote:

Ad

Bam Adebayo wants A'ja Wilson to become GOAT

A'ja Wilson became the first player in WNBA and NBA history to win the scoring title, MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP in the same season. Earlier in the season, when Wilson was named the regular season MVP, it was Bam Adebayo who presented the trophy to the Aces’ star center.

Ad

The Miami Heat center later opened up about his feelings for Wilson. The Paris Olympics gold medalist made it clear that he believes Wilson should be recognized as one of the greatest women’s basketball players of all time.

"I want in life, I want her (Wilson) to win," Adebayo said. "I want her to keep being and setting a higher standard for everybody to where people think it’s impossible until it’s done. I want people, when she’s done, to be like this is the greatest women’s basketball player to ever touch a basketball. From the time she touched it to the time she left."

Wilson delivered another incredible performance in Game 4 against the Phoenix Mercury. She missed out on a double-double by a solitary rebound but stuffed the stat sheet by dominating on both ends of the floor. The Aces' MVP finished with 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks in 36 minutes.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications