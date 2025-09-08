  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Proposed blockbuster trade sends Angel Reese to incoming expansion team after Sky locker room controversy

Proposed blockbuster trade sends Angel Reese to incoming expansion team after Sky locker room controversy

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Sep 08, 2025 11:04 GMT
Proposed blockbuster trade sends Angel Reese to incoming expansion team after Sky locker room controversy (Source: Imagn)
Proposed blockbuster trade sends Angel Reese to incoming expansion team after Sky locker room controversy (Source: Imagn)

Angel Reese has been the Chicago Sky’s top performer the past two seasons, but her future with the team is uncertain. Recent comments from Reese stirred backlash, sparking speculation about a blockbuster trade that could send her to a new expansion team.

Ad

With the WNBA adding the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo next year, Portland fans are already eyeing Angel Reese. One fan account on X (formerly Twitter) even floated a blockbuster trade to make the two-time All-Star the Fire’s franchise cornerstone.

"Potential trade between Portland Fire and Chicago Sky to find Angel Reese a new home in Portland👀🔥Portland gets a superstar right away and Chicago would get a haul of draft picks to continue to rebuild despite everyone knowing Angel wants out. Thoughts?🤔" the fan account wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

According to the fan's proposed trade, the Sky would receive three picks from the Fire for Reese, including a 2026 first-round pick and two picks in the 2027 draft. Although an enticing proposition, Reese's recent performances have been great, and the Sky would likely demand more assets to trade away their superstar.

Despite averaging 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds this season, Angel Reese’s strong play hasn’t lifted the Sky, who sit 12th in the standings. She openly criticized the roster and hinted that she might leave if the team fails to improve.

Ad

This public outburst has reportedly caused tension in the Sky locker room, with teammates upset over her remarks. Still without a single playoff appearance, Reese is said to desire a move to a contender after missing the postseason again.

Angel Reese receives a half-game suspension despite apologizing for her remarks

Angel Reese’s critical comments about her team sparked major controversy, leading the Sky to suspend her for the first half against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

Ad

The punishment was decided on Friday, despite Reese issuing a public apology after her team's win over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday.

"I probably am frustrated at myself right now," Reese said. "I think the language is taken out of context and I really didn't intentionally mean to put down my teammates because they've been through this with me throughout the whole year."

Although set to miss the first half on Sunday, Reese was left out of the game entirely due to a back injury, as the star's availability for her team's final two games remains questionable.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications