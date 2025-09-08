Proposed blockbuster trade sends Angel Reese to incoming expansion team after Sky locker room controversy

Angel Reese has been the Chicago Sky’s top performer the past two seasons, but her future with the team is uncertain. Recent comments from Reese stirred backlash, sparking speculation about a blockbuster trade that could send her to a new expansion team.With the WNBA adding the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo next year, Portland fans are already eyeing Angel Reese. One fan account on X (formerly Twitter) even floated a blockbuster trade to make the two-time All-Star the Fire’s franchise cornerstone.&quot;Potential trade between Portland Fire and Chicago Sky to find Angel Reese a new home in Portland👀🔥Portland gets a superstar right away and Chicago would get a haul of draft picks to continue to rebuild despite everyone knowing Angel wants out. Thoughts?🤔&quot; the fan account wrote.According to the fan's proposed trade, the Sky would receive three picks from the Fire for Reese, including a 2026 first-round pick and two picks in the 2027 draft. Although an enticing proposition, Reese's recent performances have been great, and the Sky would likely demand more assets to trade away their superstar.Despite averaging 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds this season, Angel Reese’s strong play hasn’t lifted the Sky, who sit 12th in the standings. She openly criticized the roster and hinted that she might leave if the team fails to improve.This public outburst has reportedly caused tension in the Sky locker room, with teammates upset over her remarks. Still without a single playoff appearance, Reese is said to desire a move to a contender after missing the postseason again.Angel Reese receives a half-game suspension despite apologizing for her remarksAngel Reese’s critical comments about her team sparked major controversy, leading the Sky to suspend her for the first half against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.The punishment was decided on Friday, despite Reese issuing a public apology after her team's win over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday.&quot;I probably am frustrated at myself right now,&quot; Reese said. &quot;I think the language is taken out of context and I really didn't intentionally mean to put down my teammates because they've been through this with me throughout the whole year.&quot;Although set to miss the first half on Sunday, Reese was left out of the game entirely due to a back injury, as the star's availability for her team's final two games remains questionable.