"Protect Azzi Fudd": Paige Bueckers faces severe fans backlash for attending Chris Brown concert

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers faced severe backlash from fans for attending Chris Brown's concert on Tuesday. The guard attended the artist's show alongside teammates Arike Ogunbowale, Aziaha James and Tyasha Harris at Globe Life Field in Arlington.Ogunbowale shared a clip of the quartet on her story, captioning it with a short message.&quot;The rooks + me &amp; @ballher52 had a ball 😂,&quot; Ogunbowale wrote.Arike Ogunbowale posts a clip of her and her teammates at Chris Brown's concert (Arike/IG)A fan re-shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), drawing attention to Bueckers’ presence at a Chris Brown concert, who holds a history of domestic abuse.&quot;I know that ain’t Ms.activism at the Chris brown concert,&quot; the fan wrote.This post quickly garnered the attention of many, as Bueckers faced heavy backlash from fans over her attending Brown's concert.John Johnson @JohnJohnso35008LINK@danisnow27 Paige supporting an abuser is CRAZYjunaid @pacersfeverfanLINKWait.. Paige was at a Chris brown concert as well!! Fake activism much!ema | 44 points glow ★ @waitingforhaizLINKdisappointed in paige and whoever went to that concert, i just hope i dont see them hugging that abusive man like dawn staley did. don’t ignore this just because it’s paige, holding your favs accountable isn’t hate, you can be disappointed and still be her fan!!forrest bump ❄️ @iminyourwoodsLINKalso, he didn’t “just hit rihanna” and it was “one mistake” he has hit and beaten MULTIPLE WOMEN AND MEN throughout his entire career. he’s a known colorist and anti-lgbtqia+ . he’s a sick man and anyone that supports him still, is a big f*cking LOSER. especially women.A fan even brought Bueckers' girlfriend, Azzi Fudd, into the discussion, claiming she needed protection because of Bueckers attending Chris Brown's concert.anonymous @thatwaslegit5LINKprotect azzi fuddThe backlash against Paige Bueckers stemmed from her support of Chris Brown, who pleaded guilty in 2009 to assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna. He was sentenced to five years’ probation, community service, and mandatory domestic violence counseling. Over the years, the artist has also faced multiple other legal issues, including additional allegations of physical assault.The Dallas rookie faced criticism from fans for promoting equality and raising awareness of social issues while also showing support for Chris Brown, a convicted domestic abuser. The response centered on perceived inconsistency, with some holding Bueckers accountable for not aligning her actions with her advocacy.Paige Bueckers once expressed her views on &quot;white privilege&quot; and her commitment to challenging itPaige Bueckers has previously addressed the disparity between Black and white players, openly expressing her views on “white privilege.” The rookie acknowledged that her skin color afforded her more opportunities and called for change.A strong advocate for equality, Bueckers has consistently shown support for the Black community, most notably in her 2021 ESPYs speech. She revisited the issue during an interview in May.&quot;It’s still an issue, every single day,&quot; Bueckers said. &quot;There’s not ever equal coverage. There’s white privilege every single day that I see. I feel like even just marketability, people tend to favor white people, white males, white women.”“I think it should be equal opportunity. I feel like there is privilege to what I have, and to what all white people have. I recognize that, I want to counteract that with the way I go about my business.&quot;Paige Bueckers continues to rise as a star in the WNBA.. Her growing popularity offers her a powerful platform to advocate for change.