  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "Protect Azzi Fudd": Paige Bueckers faces severe fans backlash for attending Chris Brown concert

"Protect Azzi Fudd": Paige Bueckers faces severe fans backlash for attending Chris Brown concert

By Arian Kashyap
Published Sep 03, 2025 11:59 GMT
&quot;Protect Azzi Fudd&quot;: Paige Bueckers faces severe fans backlash for attending Chris Brown concert (IG/ Imagn)
"Protect Azzi Fudd": Paige Bueckers faces severe fans backlash for attending Chris Brown concert (IG/ Imagn)

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers faced severe backlash from fans for attending Chris Brown's concert on Tuesday. The guard attended the artist's show alongside teammates Arike Ogunbowale, Aziaha James and Tyasha Harris at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Ad

Ogunbowale shared a clip of the quartet on her story, captioning it with a short message.

"The rooks + me & @ballher52 had a ball 😂," Ogunbowale wrote.
Arike Ogunbowale posts a clip of her and her teammates at Chris Brown&#039;s concert (Arike/IG)
Arike Ogunbowale posts a clip of her and her teammates at Chris Brown's concert (Arike/IG)

A fan re-shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), drawing attention to Bueckers’ presence at a Chris Brown concert, who holds a history of domestic abuse.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I know that ain’t Ms.activism at the Chris brown concert," the fan wrote.
Ad

This post quickly garnered the attention of many, as Bueckers faced heavy backlash from fans over her attending Brown's concert.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

A fan even brought Bueckers' girlfriend, Azzi Fudd, into the discussion, claiming she needed protection because of Bueckers attending Chris Brown's concert.

Ad

The backlash against Paige Bueckers stemmed from her support of Chris Brown, who pleaded guilty in 2009 to assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna. He was sentenced to five years’ probation, community service, and mandatory domestic violence counseling. Over the years, the artist has also faced multiple other legal issues, including additional allegations of physical assault.

The Dallas rookie faced criticism from fans for promoting equality and raising awareness of social issues while also showing support for Chris Brown, a convicted domestic abuser. The response centered on perceived inconsistency, with some holding Bueckers accountable for not aligning her actions with her advocacy.

Ad

Paige Bueckers once expressed her views on "white privilege" and her commitment to challenging it

Paige Bueckers has previously addressed the disparity between Black and white players, openly expressing her views on “white privilege.” The rookie acknowledged that her skin color afforded her more opportunities and called for change.

A strong advocate for equality, Bueckers has consistently shown support for the Black community, most notably in her 2021 ESPYs speech. She revisited the issue during an interview in May.

Ad
"It’s still an issue, every single day," Bueckers said. "There’s not ever equal coverage. There’s white privilege every single day that I see. I feel like even just marketability, people tend to favor white people, white males, white women.”
“I think it should be equal opportunity. I feel like there is privilege to what I have, and to what all white people have. I recognize that, I want to counteract that with the way I go about my business."

Paige Bueckers continues to rise as a star in the WNBA.. Her growing popularity offers her a powerful platform to advocate for change.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications