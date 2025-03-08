"Purposely trying to hurt her is crazy": Fans in disbelief as Napheesa Collier tries to shove Angel Reese from behind

Two of women's basketball's biggest stars, Napheesa Collier and Angel Reese, faced off on Saturday in 3x3 Unrivaled. Collier’s Lunar Owls emerged victorious, securing a 66-56 win over Reese’s Rose Basketball. The game was fiercely competitive, with tensions running high between the two players.

Ad

Several videos from the game quickly went viral, grabbing the attention of fans. One video shows the WNBA’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Collier, trash-talking Reese after hitting the game-winning shot.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Another viral clip captures Collier seemingly attempting to shove Reese from behind. The physicality was evident as Reese had earlier bumped into Collier, which the Minnesota Lynx superstar didn’t appreciate. In retaliation, Collier tried to push Reese, but was unable to make contact.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans were left in disbelief after seeing Collier visibly rattled by Reese. Social media erupted with candid reactions and fans made their feelings about the entire sequence abundantly clear.

"purposely trying to hurt her is crazy," a fan commented.

"ykw I'm started to think Angel was sent by God to be a catalyst. She got phee to be physical and trash talk, she legit might be here just to take the game to another level," commented another fan.

Ad

"I strongly agree. There is no opposing player who doesn’t wanna kill my girl on court. she gets under their skin easily," a fan wrote.

"Lucky she missed because definitely would a been a crazy situation if she did get to push Reese down," wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Out bodied, out paced, and literally nothing against Phee cause she's a hell of a player. It just shows Angels growth, impact and progressive dominance. She's gonna be a pest forever, that dawg in her!" a fan said.

"It's been every time they played she be making phee mad she don't wanna do all that banging the WHOLE game," said another fan.

Ad

Angel Reese outplayed Napheesa Collier

Although the Lunar Owls came out on top in a hard-fought game, their superstar Napheesa Collier was outplayed by Angel Reese. The Chicago Sky forward put up an all-around performance, filling the stat sheet and recording another double-double. She finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block, shooting 8 of 16 from the field.

In contrast, Collier had an off night in terms of efficiency and her scoring was relatively low compared to the impressive numbers she’s put up throughout the tournament. The Lynx star ended the game with 16 points, nine rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block, shooting 7 of 16 from the floor, including 0 of 3 from beyond the arc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback