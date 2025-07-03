"Pushup bras have become my friend": Candace Parker shares laugh-out-loud take on life after retirement

It has not been two whole years since Candace Parker stepped away from the WNBA, but she's already embraced retirement. Parker seems to be loving every moment of this new chapter of her life away from the court.

She shared a glimpse into her post-basketball world by uploading an Instagram post, showcasing the outfit she wore from her jersey retirement ceremony.

“I been minding my business in retirement….pushup bras have become my friend, Doing squats, eating rice and Ms. Parker Ms. Parkers still rolling in 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I love it here…..#SlimThick,” Parker captioned her post.

The LA Sparks honored Parker during their June 29 game against the Chicago Sky. She was accompanied by her family at the center of the court, looking at her #3 jersey being raised into the rafters of Crypto.com Arena.

Parker spent 13 seasons with the Sparks after being drafted by them in 2008. During that time, she won two MVPs, the 206 championship, and was honored with the Finals MVP in the same year.

Although she’s no longer competing on the court, Parker remains connected to the game. In 2024, she took on the role of President of Women’s Basketball at Adidas, and continues to fulfil her role as an analyst for TNT Sports.

Former teammates and NBA legends congratulate Candace Parker

After the Los Angeles Sparks raised the No. 3 jersey to the rafters, social media was filled with congratulatory messages for Candace Parker. Some of the biggest names reflected on Parker's legendary career.

LeBron James and Kevin Garnett took to Instagram Stories to honor Parker, while NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson shared an emotional tribute on X.

Azura Stevens, who played alongside Parker during her two-year stint with the Chicago Sky, also shared her thoughts on the moment.

“I don't think I always realized it when we were playing together because you're just in the brunt of the season, Stevens said, via The Mirror. “But I think, as she's retired and just seeing the impact that she had on the league, it was just really special being able to play and win with her."

The Sparks could not cap the memorable night on a high note. Despite Kelsey Plum’s 22-point and seven-assist outing, LA suffered a 92-85 loss.

