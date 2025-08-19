  • home icon
  • "Put on for the city in our new city": Angel Reese sends special message to Caleb Williams as Bears’ Arlington Heights move looms large 

By Kevin McCormick
Published Aug 19, 2025 15:05 GMT
Angel Reese sends special message to Caleb Williams (Source: Getty)

Since being drafted by the Sky back in 2024, Angel Reese has built a strong connection with the city of Chicago. In the midst of her second season, she sent an encouraging message to one of the city's other top young athletes.

Around the same time, the Sky were drafting Reese, the Chicago Bears found themselves with the first pick in the NFL draft. They ended up taking their potential quarterback of the future in Caleb Williams.

Upon bursting onto the Chicago sports scene together, Angel Reese and Williams have built a good friendship. Ahead of his sophomore campaign, she dropped some words of encouragement under a recent Instagram post.

"put on for the city in our new city," Reese commented.
Angel Reese&#039;s comment to Caleb Williams
Angel Reese's comment to Caleb Williams

Williams mentioning Solider Field in his post is noteworthy, as the Bears could be going through a big change in the future. Currently, legislation is working on having a new stadium built for the franchise in Arlington Heights.

As for Reese, she is continuing to pave a path towards stardom for herself in the WNBA. She put together another All-Star campaign to start the year for the Sky, posting averages of 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists. However, a lingering back injury has left her limited in recent weeks.

Angel Reese and Caleb Williams striving to build winning culture in Chicago

As two athletes with big aspirations in their careers, Angel Reese and Caleb Williams are looking to leave their imprint on the city of Chicago. At the start of her rookie season, she opened up about the goals she has alongside the former No. 1 pick.

Back in May of 2024, Williams and other members of the Bears were courtside to see Reese and the Sky take on the New York Liberty. After the game, she was asked about what it was like to receive such support from fellow Chicago stars. Reese then dove into how she and Williams are aiming to lead a culture shift in Chicago.

“I know Caleb from back home, and having those kind of conversations talking about how we can turn the city up and do so many great things while we’re here,” Reese said. “It’s just great being able to bring that winning culture back to Chicago in all sports, not just football and baseball as well, but everybody, so just being able to have a city that’s winning and everybody loves you from all different kinds of sides.”

Being in the early stages of their careers, Reese and Williams have a ways to go as they attempt to cement themselves alongside Chicago's all-time greats.

