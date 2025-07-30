  • home icon
  • "Put Sparky in concussion protocol" - WNBA fans react to Sparks mascot being knocked out after receiving kick to the head by backflipping perfomer

"Put Sparky in concussion protocol" - WNBA fans react to Sparks mascot being knocked out after receiving kick to the head by backflipping perfomer

By Avi Shravan
Published Jul 30, 2025 17:22 GMT

WNBA fans react to Sparks mascot being knocked out after receiving kick to the head by backflipping perfomer (image credit: getty)

The LA Sparks-Las Vegas Aces game on Tuesday saw an unfortunate incident as LA's mascot, Sparky, got hit in the head. During the halftime show, the mascot was hyping the crowd but received a kick to the head from a backflipping performer.

Upon impact, Sparky fell to the ground. A fan posted the video of it on the WNBA's subreddit, where fans shared their opinions.

"put Sparky in concussion protocol," a fan commented.
"The Sparks were just getting healthy and now this happens," one fan said.
"Oh no. I hope Sparky is okay," another fan commented.

WNBA fans comment on Sparky getting kicked on the head (image credit: r/wnba)

Here are other fan reactions.

"the commentators cursed sparky by bringing up la’s lack of injuries tonight," a fan wrote.
"Wnba halftime shows are the most dangerous halftime shows," another fan wrote.
"The Sparks could use this to give us a new mascot," one fan said.
Following the incident, the Sparks joined in on the fun and released an injury update on the mascot. They showed a splash screen covering the injury, and Sparky sat on the bench with a band-aid on the head.

LA Sparks suffer disappointing 89-74 loss against the Aces on Cameron Brink's first game back

The LA Sparks lost to the Las Vegas Aces 89-74. It was Cameron Brink's first game back in over a year. The Sparks center tore her ACL on June 18, 2024, against the Connecticut Sun.

Brink was sidelined since and rehabbed her knee. However, her return did not go according to plan. The Aces outclassed the Sparks early and led 31-18 after the first quarter.

Securing an early lead became the difference for Las Vegas as LA kept in step in the next two quarters. However, the Sparks only managed to outscore the Aces in the fourth period.

Cameron Brink came off the bench. She played 14 minutes and recorded five points, three rebounds and one block.

