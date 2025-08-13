"Putting her in positions to be successful" - Latest Dallas Wings acquisition reveals her priority to combine with Paige Bueckers

Grace Berger, the latest addition to the Dallas Wings, opened up about how she intends to play efficiently with Paige Bueckers. Before joining the Wings, she was with the Los Angeles Sparks, where she played in only one game. The Sparks waived her after Kelsey Plum returned from injury.

Dallas contacted Berger months later and signed her in late July to a rest-of-season contract. Since joining the team, Berger has made an immediate impact for the Wings with her defensive skill set. That ultimately led to the first start of her WNBA career on Sunday when the Wings faced the Washington Mystics.

After playing seven games with her new team, Berger spoke about what it takes to play alongside Bueckers. She acknowledged the rookie’s talent and said she is determined to create as many shot opportunities for Bueckers as possible, given her scoring ability.

“(Paige Bueckers) is just such a great scorer, so you have to be creative with how you get her the ball,” Berger said (per Dallas Hoops Journal).

“A lot of that is off-ball actions -- you don’t really want to waste her energy just being pressured full court and bringing the ball up. It’s about putting her in positions to be successful.”

Grace Berger averages 2.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 18.0 minutes per game for the Wings.

Paige Bueckers remains optimistic about Wings

The Dallas Wings aren’t having the season they hoped for. Despite drafting Paige Bueckers with the top pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, they appear unlikely to make the playoffs. Before their game Tuesday against the Indiana Fever, Dallas was on a five-game losing streak.

With that kind of slump, emotions and morale are bound to be low. However, the rookie remained optimistic despite the consecutive losses since late July.

"I think we have a really good young core, we have great pieces to build around, good complementary pieces," Bueckers told reporters on Sunday (per Just Women's Sports).

"We're all really excited that the front office has doubled down on who we have here right now. I think that's what we're gonna build around."

Bueckers’ comments suggest the Wings plan to build a championship-contending team next season. She will likely lead the charge, with complementary pieces that fit her play style to support her.

