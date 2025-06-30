"Quit protecting athletes from criticism": Jason Whitlock hails Angel Reese in most unique way possible

Sports analyst Jason Whitlock applauded Angel Reese for her superb performance against the LA Sparks on Sunday. The Chicago Sky took on the Sparks with Reese leading the charge. While Reese is undeniably the Sky's top star, she's been dealing with a lot of criticism due to her inconsistent form.

While the Sky did win on Sunday, they still have some ways to go as they only have a 5-11 record. Due to their current standing in the WNBA, many blame Reese for the lack of firepower to lead her team to success. Nevertheless, Reese deserves her flowers for stepping up against the Sparks.

Whitlock acknowledged Reese's impressive numbers on X, formerly Twitter. The analyst then noted how the criticism that surrounded Chi Barbie was like a catalyst for her resurgence on the court. Whitlock stressed the idea that criticism is important for a player's growth and shouldn't be frowned upon.

"Angel Reese 24-16-7," Whitlock wrote. "Criticism brings out the beast in a true competitor. Good for Angel Reese. We need to quit protecting athletes from criticism. We're denying them growth."

Angel Reese wins it for Chicago Sky

Given how the Chicago Sky have been struggling all season, it's great to see Angel Reese step up to put her team in the win column. The Sky notched a 92-85 victory against the LA Sparks. A handful of Chicago's players rose above the occasion; however, Reese ultimately sealed the deal for the team.

Looking at Reese's numbers, she nearly gave out a triple-double performance. The star center added 24 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal. The only other Sky player within the 20-point range was Ariel Atkins. She added 20 points, two assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal.

Looking at the other Sky players in double figures, they had Kia Nurse (14 points), Rachel Banham (13 points and four assists) and Elizabeth Williams (12 points and nine rebounds).

The Chicago Sky will face off against the Minnesota Lynx on July 6. It'll be their toughest matchup yet as the Lynx have a 14-2 record. Minnesota was the runner-up team in the 2024 WNBA Finals. Reese and company will have to bring their A-game if they wish to beat the Lynx.

