Rae Burrell's injury recovery timeline on LA Sparks revealed by WNBA insider

On Friday, Rae Burrell sustained a knee injury that led to her early exit from the LA Sparks' season opener. Shortly after Burrell was ruled out of the Sparks' matchup against the Golden State Valkyries, a WNBA insider gave an update on her recovery timeline.

Ad

ESPN's Kendra Andrews went on X to let the world know about the projected number of weeks that Burrell — who is in her fourth season with the Sparks — is set to miss:

"Rae Burrell will be out 6-8 weeks with a right leg injury, the Sparks announce. She injured it in the second quarter of last night’s game at Golden State" Andrews tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

With 3:05 left in the first quarter, Burrell closed out on Valkyries guard Carla Leite, who was shooting a corner three. The legs of the two players collided, causing Burrell to fall to the ground in a crumpled heap. She immediately clutched her knee as she writhed in pain.

Ad

Even with Burrell's injury weighing on the back of their heads, the Sparks maintained their composure and pulled off the 84-67 victory over the Valkyries. Kelsey Plum, who was acquired by the Sparks in a blockbuster deal during the offseason, had 37 points and six assists.

Dearica Hamby logged a double-double performance with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Rickea Jackson chipped in 13 points on 3-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc. The Sparks, who shot 46.0% from the field, held the debuting Valkyries to a subpar 36.5% shooting clip.

Ad

For Burrell, however, the celebratory vibes of the season's first win is mixed with trepidation as she faces a lengthy recovery period.

Rae Burrell sends message to well wishers on social media after suffering knee injury

After Burrell sustained her knee injury, fans took to social media to send their well wishes. Following the Sparks' victory over the Valkyries, the 6-foot-2 wing responded to all the positive messages on X:

Ad

"Thank you for all the love and prayers," Burrell tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Burrell joins Cameron Brink, who is still recovering from her torn ACL last season, on the injury list. Sparks fans are hoping that both young stars will get back on the hardcourt soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More