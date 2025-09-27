  • home icon
  • "Rage baiter," "Leeching off your teammate's fame": Fans gang up on Sophie Cunningham for blasting A’ja Wilson over Fever disrespect

"Rage baiter," "Leeching off your teammate's fame": Fans gang up on Sophie Cunningham for blasting A’ja Wilson over Fever disrespect

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 27, 2025 14:09 GMT
Fans gang up on Sophie Cunningham for blasting A’ja Wilson (Credits: Getty)

Sophie Cunningham is under fire on social media for comments she made against A’ja Wilson during Friday’s episode of her “Show Me Something” podcast. While speaking to her co-host, West Wilson, Cunningham said that the Las Vegas Aces gave the Indiana Fever “no credit” for defeating them in Game 1.

Cunningham continued, singling out A’ja Wilson for writing up her Game 1 performance as a “bad game.” According to the Fever guard, Wilson’s bad game was a result of her being locked up by Aliyah Boston.

“They had media the next day and they gave us no credit. Especially A’ja, she’s like, ‘Oh I just played bad,’ I’m like, dude AB (Aliyah Boston) had you in clamps my girl,” Cunningham said.
A clip of Cunningham’s comments was shared on X by user @BlameVenom and has since gone viral.

Fans have been ganging up on Sophie Cunningham in the comments section, alleging that she is a “rage baiter” and is “leeching off” Caitlin Clark. Some fans also claimed that she “talks too much” for someone who hasn’t played since August. Here are some of the most notable reactions:

“Sophie the greatest rage baiter ever I can’t even be mad at it saying this as an injured player makes it even more crazy 😂,” one fan said.
To Cunningham's credit, Wilson indeed had a tough time scoring in Game 1 while Aliyah Boston was her primary defender. She finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds, shooting 6-for-22 as the Fever defeated Las Vegas to take a 1-0 series lead.

Sophie Cunningham inducted into the Missouri Athletics Hall of Fame amid injury

Missouri women's basketball alumna Sophie Cunningham was inducted into the program's Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 12. She had played basketball at the university from 2015 until 2019. Cunningham played 129 games for Missouri, averaging 17.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

She last played for the Indiana Fever on Aug. 16, taking on the Connecticut Sun. Cunningham tore her MCL in that game and was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the season. Despite being injured, she has been constantly present on the sidelines, joining Caitlin Clark and numerous injured players to cheer on the Fever in the playoffs.

Sophie Cunningham's Indiana Fever stands on the brink of elimination, being 2-1 down in the WNBA semifinals. A'ja Wilson and Co. could end the team's journey during Game 4 on Sunday.

