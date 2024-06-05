"Rantings of a Welfare Queen" - Jason Whitlock rips into Monica McNutt for 'delusional' take on Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark has become a massive star in her WNBA rookie year. She is a common topic across various podcasts and TV shows covering the WNBA and basketball in general. So when Monica McNutt gave her take on Clark and the WNBA, Jason Whitlock debunked her with a response of his own.

Monica McNutt appeared on NightCap with Shannon Sharpe where she gave her insights on the stereotypes related to Caitlin Clark in the WNBA. She talked about how the idea of some players being jealous of Clark has some truth behind it but the narrative of 'Caitlin Clark vs the WNBA' is an unfair take.

Jason Whitlock did not like Monica's take and ripped her on his show Fearless.

"Monica McNutt like a lot of women and in particularly a lot of black women; lives in a constant state of delusion," Whitlock said. "You just heard the rantings of a Welfare Queen!"

He highlighted that his statements would be heard and people would write him off as being over-critical when he is doing nothing but telling the truth. Whitlock also ripped ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith and former NFL star-turned-podcaster Shannon Sharpe saying that they cannot talk about the truth. He accused Smith of being dependent on the 'system' which according to him is the sponsorships and corporations which he called 'the feminist rigged regime.'

He also compared himself with Stephen A. Smith and claimed that Smith would have been canceled if he had said something like him. Whitlock ended his speech by criticizing Smith for giving McNutt the power of being able to say anything and to be 'loose with the truth' on his show without dealing with any repercussions.

Jason Whitlock claims no one interested in women other than Caitlin Clark and that NBA carried WNBA

Jason Whitlock took another jab at Monica McNutt on his show Fearless where he accused the ESPN analyst Monica McNutt of propagating a false narrative about black women carrying the WNBA on national television.

I'll give you an analogy of just how far we've come with this lunacy towards women and Black women in particular. You've given them a league. You've given them television commercials even though no one knows who they are and no one in any real way is interested in them other than Caitlin Clark," Whitlock said.

However, the situation is different now with the league having Caitlin Clark as their new star that they desperately needed. Whitlock blamed McNutt for promoting a false narrative of black women carrying the league over time when all they did was fail despite having all the support.

He credited Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, LeBron James, and various other NBA stars as the saviors of the WNBA and not the black women as McNutt claimed them to be. He also pointed out that other analysts like Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe know the truth as well but won't speak about it.