"Recruit the person you want" - Geno Auriemma offers blunt insight on Paige Bueckers' ideal coach with subtle jab at Dallas Wings roster

Legendary UConn coach Geno Auriemma shared some advice for Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings amid their coaching search. The Wings are looking for a new coach in charge after firing Chris Koclanes following a 10-34 debut season. Auriemma suggested that Bueckers should be involved in the decision. Speaking to The Daily W during the Big East Media Day on Tuesday, Auriemma was asked who he wants to see coach Bueckers. The 12-time NCAA champion coach said that he already spoke to his former player about it. He wants the Wings star to have a say, or at least have a part, in the coaching candidates. &quot;I think there are a lot of coaches out there that would be really, really good for her, and she would be good for them,&quot; Auriemma said. &quot;But it's got to be someone that there's mutual trust, and I always say, 'You've played one year of professional basketball.' Embrace what the pool is, talk to all of them, whoever they are.The Hall of Famer added: &quot;It's like recruiting. Recruit the person you want that has the qualities. But at the end of the day, whoever the coach is, you can make it work for them, or you can make it not work for them, provided there's a good roster around you.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile coaching is important for a franchise, Geno Auriemma believes that having a good roster is still required to be successful. The Dallas Wings already have a centerpiece in Paige Bueckers, who won the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year and was named to the All-WNBA Second Team. It will be interesting to see how the Wings will surround Bueckers, especially with the expected whirlwind of free agency amid CBA negotiations. Geno Auriemma jokes about Paige Bueckers following her birthdayPaige Bueckers turned 24 years old on Monday, celebrating with friends and family. She even went to the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game over the weekend. Speaking to the press on the Big East Media Day, coach Geno Auriemma joked about how low he was on Bueckers' list of close people. He sent her a birthday message, but she got back to him after 20 hours. &quot;Yesterday was her birthday…Happy birthday. And then 20 hours later, she said, 'Thanks.' So, it tells you where I am on her list of answering her texts,&quot; Auriemma said, according to the College Football Network. Bueckers is currently preparing for her debut season for Unrivaled this coming January in Miami.