  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Paige Bueckers
  • "Recruit the person you want" - Geno Auriemma offers blunt insight on Paige Bueckers' ideal coach with subtle jab at Dallas Wings roster

"Recruit the person you want" - Geno Auriemma offers blunt insight on Paige Bueckers' ideal coach with subtle jab at Dallas Wings roster

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 22, 2025 01:57 GMT
Geno Auriemma offers blunt insight on Paige Bueckers
Geno Auriemma offers blunt insight on Paige Bueckers' ideal coach with subtle jab at Dallas Wings roster. (Photo: IMAGN)

Legendary UConn coach Geno Auriemma shared some advice for Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings amid their coaching search. The Wings are looking for a new coach in charge after firing Chris Koclanes following a 10-34 debut season. Auriemma suggested that Bueckers should be involved in the decision.

Ad

Speaking to The Daily W during the Big East Media Day on Tuesday, Auriemma was asked who he wants to see coach Bueckers. The 12-time NCAA champion coach said that he already spoke to his former player about it. He wants the Wings star to have a say, or at least have a part, in the coaching candidates.

"I think there are a lot of coaches out there that would be really, really good for her, and she would be good for them," Auriemma said. "But it's got to be someone that there's mutual trust, and I always say, 'You've played one year of professional basketball.' Embrace what the pool is, talk to all of them, whoever they are.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Hall of Famer added:

"It's like recruiting. Recruit the person you want that has the qualities. But at the end of the day, whoever the coach is, you can make it work for them, or you can make it not work for them, provided there's a good roster around you."
Ad

While coaching is important for a franchise, Geno Auriemma believes that having a good roster is still required to be successful. The Dallas Wings already have a centerpiece in Paige Bueckers, who won the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year and was named to the All-WNBA Second Team.

It will be interesting to see how the Wings will surround Bueckers, especially with the expected whirlwind of free agency amid CBA negotiations.

Geno Auriemma jokes about Paige Bueckers following her birthday

Paige Bueckers turned 24 years old on Monday, celebrating with friends and family. She even went to the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game over the weekend.

Ad

Speaking to the press on the Big East Media Day, coach Geno Auriemma joked about how low he was on Bueckers' list of close people. He sent her a birthday message, but she got back to him after 20 hours.

"Yesterday was her birthday…Happy birthday. And then 20 hours later, she said, 'Thanks.' So, it tells you where I am on her list of answering her texts," Auriemma said, according to the College Football Network.

Bueckers is currently preparing for her debut season for Unrivaled this coming January in Miami.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications