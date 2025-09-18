  • home icon
  • "Reese has options" - Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas blames Sky for mismanagement amid Dallas Wings links

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 18, 2025 11:42 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Angel Reese’s criticism of the Chicago Sky has brought much attention to the Sky’s front office. Former player and teammate of Michael Jordan, Ethan Thomas in a Thursday article with the Guardian, blamed the Sky organization for mismanaging the situation, amid links between her and the Dallas Wings.

Thomas discussed her potential future with the Chicago Sky. He suggested that she's likely to explore other options due to her growing star power and the team's apparent struggles to retain top talent.

“It is little wonder that fans are already debating where Reese might play next year,” Thomas wrote. “Pairing with the Wings’ Paige Bueckers or even Clark at the Indiana Fever – a move that would send the internet into meltdown – are fantasy scenarios, but the point is simple: Reese has options. She is a proven star, still only at the beginning of her career, and she deserves an organization that treats her with the respect she has earned.”
In an interview with the Chicago Tribune about the Sky’s roster and direction, the two-time WNBA rebounding leader voiced her frustration. She also questioned the reliability of veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot.

As a result of the interview and her comments, the Sky suspended her for half a game. The former LSU star also missed the final games of the 2025 season due to a back injury, according to the team’s reports.

After the comments, she apologized publicly and privately to her teammates. The Sky indicated that they want to “move forward” and “put the matter behind them.” Chicago GM Jeff Pagliocca said that, as of now, the plan is for Reese to remain with the Sky, while also acknowledging that the team needs improvement.

What’s next for Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky?

The Chicago Sky had a rough 2025 season, finishing with one of the worst league records (10-34) and missing the playoffs again. Reese, despite her personal stats of strong rebounding and double-doubles, has been pushing for support because the team underperformed.

Las Vegas Aces v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
The Sky will likely prioritize roster upgrades in free agency and the draft to surround her with more reliable scoring and veteran leadership. While she already apologized, there’s still tension with management. The Sky will need to rebuild communication and trust between her, the coaching staff and the front office.

The two-WNBA All-Star has leverage, as her popularity with fans and her production on the court make her one to keep. However, if the Sky fails to improve, she could push for a trade in the future.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

bell-icon Manage notifications