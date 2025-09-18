"Reese has options" - Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas blames Sky for mismanagement amid Dallas Wings links

Angel Reese’s criticism of the Chicago Sky has brought much attention to the Sky’s front office. Former player and teammate of Michael Jordan, Ethan Thomas in a Thursday article with the Guardian, blamed the Sky organization for mismanaging the situation, amid links between her and the Dallas Wings.Thomas discussed her potential future with the Chicago Sky. He suggested that she's likely to explore other options due to her growing star power and the team's apparent struggles to retain top talent.“It is little wonder that fans are already debating where Reese might play next year,” Thomas wrote. “Pairing with the Wings’ Paige Bueckers or even Clark at the Indiana Fever – a move that would send the internet into meltdown – are fantasy scenarios, but the point is simple: Reese has options. She is a proven star, still only at the beginning of her career, and she deserves an organization that treats her with the respect she has earned.”In an interview with the Chicago Tribune about the Sky’s roster and direction, the two-time WNBA rebounding leader voiced her frustration. She also questioned the reliability of veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot.As a result of the interview and her comments, the Sky suspended her for half a game. The former LSU star also missed the final games of the 2025 season due to a back injury, according to the team’s reports.After the comments, she apologized publicly and privately to her teammates. The Sky indicated that they want to “move forward” and “put the matter behind them.” Chicago GM Jeff Pagliocca said that, as of now, the plan is for Reese to remain with the Sky, while also acknowledging that the team needs improvement.What’s next for Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky?The Chicago Sky had a rough 2025 season, finishing with one of the worst league records (10-34) and missing the playoffs again. Reese, despite her personal stats of strong rebounding and double-doubles, has been pushing for support because the team underperformed.Las Vegas Aces v Chicago Sky - Source: GettyThe Sky will likely prioritize roster upgrades in free agency and the draft to surround her with more reliable scoring and veteran leadership. While she already apologized, there’s still tension with management. The Sky will need to rebuild communication and trust between her, the coaching staff and the front office.The two-WNBA All-Star has leverage, as her popularity with fans and her production on the court make her one to keep. However, if the Sky fails to improve, she could push for a trade in the future.