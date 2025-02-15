"Relationships are complicated" - WNBA fans concerned for Katie Lou Samuelson after her candid Valentine's Day confession

Former Indiana Fever forward Katie Lou Samuelson has found herself at the center of a social media storm. In an interview posted by "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" on Friday, Katie caused a stir as she said her daughter was her only Valentine, a statement which seemed unusual.

Following the interview, Katie Lou Samuelson deactivated her Instagram account, while her husband, Devin Cannady, made his Instagram account private. A move that caused concern among some fans on social media.

"Honestly it irritated me that people were blasting Devin without knowing a single bit of information about what’s going on. Support the entire family unless you know for a fact somebody was a piece of shit. Relationships are complicated," a fan said.

More fans shared the same concerns:

I hope for the best for her too. I think sometimes we can read into social media followings/unfollowings/small bits of interviews too much sometimes. While it doesn’t sound very promising, she could have just been referencing him not physically being there," another fan said.

"I want to assume she meant in the context of an in-person valentine but I hope everything is okay with her nonetheless," one fan said.

"Strong agree. Maybe he feels like he needs to provide for his child, and that was the best path toward that. ... I just hope for the best for both of them and their lovely girl," another fan said.

While no one knows exactly what's going on behind the scenes, the concern from fans was palpable.

"He went to play overseas last year leaving her to basically be a single mother while the season was still going on. This is the same time she asked to be benched for personal reasons," a fan said.

"We have absolutely zero clue about what is going on in these people’s personal lives other than observing who is on a follow list on social media. And it’s honestly none of our business," another fan said.

Katie Lou Samuelson and basketball player Devin Cannady have been together for a while. They got engaged in February 2022 and tied the knot in April 2023. They have a daughter, who was born in August 2023.

Katie Lou is currently taking part in the Unrivaled Tournament with the Phantom BC. While her Valentine's Day message has stoked speculation, fans are attributing everything to pressure following her mutual agreement to leave the Indiana Fever after one season.

Katie Lou Samuelson and Indiana Fever part ways by mutual consent

Katie Lou Samuelson and the Indiana Fever have parted ways. The Fever announced on X on Monday that they agreed to a contract buyout with Samuelson, which was reportedly worth $106,419.

Samuelson will become a free agent after she clears waivers. She is expected to receive contract offers from other teams, and getting a buyout has ensured that she'll receive her full salary even if she signs a minimum contract with another team.

