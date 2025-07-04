Reporter likens Caitlin Clark’s All-Star backlash to LaMelo Ball, condemns Christine Brennan and Dick Vitale’s ‘toxic’ remarks

WNBA reporter Dave Zirin shared his thoughts on Caitlin Clark’s All-Star game selection, likening her situation to LaMelo Ball's. The Charlotte Hornets guard could’ve made the 2024-25 All-Star team amid strong support from fans; however, Ball was excluded after the reporters and executives voted.
Zirin voiced that Ball was snubbed due to the Hornets’ lack of success, saying that it made his production seem empty. He then criticized Caitlin Clark’s inclusion in the All-Star game, saying that her selection seems like “entitlement.”
“Because how is this different than LaMelo Ball being voted onto the NBA All-Star team by the fans and then that really getting kibosh by the other voters,” Zirin said. “Who are like, ‘LaMelo Ball, his game doesn't really lend to winning. He's had some injuries and Charlotte stinks and the stats are empty calories.’ Therefore, no LaMelo Ball in the All-Star. And that's fine.” (Timestamp: 08:02)
“She [Caitlin Clark] hasn't even played enough games to be on the statistical charts,” Zirin said. "So if you haven't even played enough to make the official statistics and you're expected to be on the All-Star game, that to me, frankly, speaks more to a kind of... entitlement."
Zirin also took issue with Christine Brennan and Dick Vitale calling their comments on Clark’s situation “toxic.”
“Trolling is not reporting. And so that to me is even, like, more than [Dick] Vitale, that to me is the harmful stab,” Zirin said.
“Vitale is very aged. And you wonder who that would appeal to, honestly, at this point in his career. Brennan, it's like, ‘Hi, I am women's sports in journalism and I'm telling you that they're jealous.’ And that to me is toxic.”
Zirin was referring to Vitale and Brennan’s comments on Clark being ranked the ninth-best guard in the league by her peers.
Dick Vitale calls Caitlin Clark's All-Star player ranking a result of 'pure jealousy'
While Caitlin Clark dominated the fan vote, she couldn't impress her peers, who voted her the ninth-best guard in the league. Dick Vitale was left shocked by Clark's low rank and condemned the WNBA players on social media.
"Absolutely PURE JEALOUSY that @WNBA players voted Caitlin Clark the 9th best guard," Vitale wrote.
Despite the backlash, Clark is set to be an All-Star starter for the second season in a row and will also serve as captain for one of the teams with Napheesa Collier.