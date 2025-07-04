  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • Reporter likens Caitlin Clark’s All-Star backlash to LaMelo Ball, condemns Christine Brennan and Dick Vitale’s ‘toxic’ remarks

Reporter likens Caitlin Clark’s All-Star backlash to LaMelo Ball, condemns Christine Brennan and Dick Vitale’s ‘toxic’ remarks

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 04, 2025 14:08 GMT
Reporter likens Caitlin Clark&rsquo;s All-Star backlash to LaMelo Ball
Reporter likens Caitlin Clark’s All-Star backlash to LaMelo Ball (Credits: Getty)

WNBA reporter Dave Zirin shared his thoughts on Caitlin Clark’s All-Star game selection, likening her situation to LaMelo Ball's. The Charlotte Hornets guard could’ve made the 2024-25 All-Star team amid strong support from fans; however, Ball was excluded after the reporters and executives voted.

Ad

Zirin voiced that Ball was snubbed due to the Hornets’ lack of success, saying that it made his production seem empty. He then criticized Caitlin Clark’s inclusion in the All-Star game, saying that her selection seems like “entitlement.”

“Because how is this different than LaMelo Ball being voted onto the NBA All-Star team by the fans and then that really getting kibosh by the other voters,” Zirin said. “Who are like, ‘LaMelo Ball, his game doesn't really lend to winning. He's had some injuries and Charlotte stinks and the stats are empty calories.’ Therefore, no LaMelo Ball in the All-Star. And that's fine.” (Timestamp: 08:02)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

youtube-cover
Ad
“She [Caitlin Clark] hasn't even played enough games to be on the statistical charts,” Zirin said. "So if you haven't even played enough to make the official statistics and you're expected to be on the All-Star game, that to me, frankly, speaks more to a kind of... entitlement."

Zirin also took issue with Christine Brennan and Dick Vitale calling their comments on Clark’s situation “toxic.”

Ad
“Trolling is not reporting. And so that to me is even, like, more than [Dick] Vitale, that to me is the harmful stab,” Zirin said.
“Vitale is very aged. And you wonder who that would appeal to, honestly, at this point in his career. Brennan, it's like, ‘Hi, I am women's sports in journalism and I'm telling you that they're jealous.’ And that to me is toxic.”
Ad

Zirin was referring to Vitale and Brennan’s comments on Clark being ranked the ninth-best guard in the league by her peers.

Ad

Dick Vitale calls Caitlin Clark's All-Star player ranking a result of 'pure jealousy'

While Caitlin Clark dominated the fan vote, she couldn't impress her peers, who voted her the ninth-best guard in the league. Dick Vitale was left shocked by Clark's low rank and condemned the WNBA players on social media.

"Absolutely PURE JEALOUSY that ⁦@WNBA players voted Caitlin Clark the 9th best guard," Vitale wrote.
Ad

Despite the backlash, Clark is set to be an All-Star starter for the second season in a row and will also serve as captain for one of the teams with Napheesa Collier.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications