“RG3 has a strange fascination with Angel Reese”: Ryan Clark expresses frustration in scathing critique of ex-NFL player for 'hurting' Sky star

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III was involved in a back-and-forth social media tussle with Angel Reese and her mother. Former NFL player-turned-analyst Ryan Clark joined in to offer his two cents on Friday.
Griffin — who alleged that he and his family were subject to death threats for his comments on Reese — sparked a back-and-forth this week when he defended Reese from trolls after she was announced as one of the NBA 2k26 cover athletes.
The way Ryan Clark sees things, however, the former NFL player has a "strange fascination" with Reese.
In a post on Instagram on Friday, he wrote:
"RG3 has a strange fascination with Angel Reese, or a connection to that spotlight it brings him… but this one was easy," Clark said. "He posted a graphic I didn’t see anywhere else of Angel as a Monkey. Just say, 'That’s wrong!'
"He pointed out that Angel hurt him, & then lied on her to inner circle. RG says you’re wrong if you don’t support people don’t look like you, but you’re also wrong if you never support people that do look like you."
Additionally, he shared a video that can be seen below:
RG3 clarifies previous comments about Angel Reese
After criticism for his comments about Angel Reese, where he alleged that a member of Reese's inner circle said the Chicago Sky star has grown to hate Caitlin Clark, RG3 clarified his post.
In a follow-up, he doubled down on his claim that a member of Reese's inner circle called him, while making it clear that he had good intentions when he spoke in support of the forward.
However, fans noted that as of Thursday, Jul. 10, at 12:45 p.m. ET, the screenshot RG3 shared in his original post, depicting a modified NBA 2K26 cover with Angel Reese as a monkey, had only 22 likes. Without the repost by the former NFL player and his message condemning hate, it probably wouldn't have gained much attention.
So far, it doesn't appear as though Griffin has responded to Ryan Clark's comments about having a "strange fascination" with Reese.
On the flip side, Reese has continued to focus on the WNBA season, which is in full swing.
The star forward and her Sky team go up against the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday in the first of a back-to-back at home, with the second meeting on Monday.