Rickea Jackson blocks fan bringing up past nightmare involving Sky star after Sparks miss out on top pick

Rickea Jackson represented the LA Sparks during Sunday’s WNBA draft lottery. Los Angeles had a 44.2% chance to win the right to pick No. 1 in next year’s draft. Like this year, Jackson and other Sparks officials left the event disappointed.

When a league official announced the winner of the No. 2 pick, Jackson’s reaction promptly went viral. A fan went on Instagram to troll the Sparks star forward. @elsewhere009 said:

“Poor Rickea…it is like Cardoso making the 3-pt shot all over again!”

Rickea Jackson answered:

“@elsewhere009 BLOCKED!”

The trolling against the Sparks star was spot on. In the 2024 SEC Tournament semis between Tennessee and South Carolina, Kamilla Cardoso, the Gamecocks star, drained a buzzer-beating triple. The now-Chicago Sky center's 3-pointer pushed South Carolina to a 74-73 win over Rickea Jackson’s Volunteers.

Cardoso’s game-winning shot was improbable. She was a hesitant outside shooter and had not scored a 3-pointer before the one she made against Tennessee. It was a heartbreaker that one fan couldn’t resist bringing up following the Sparks’ failure to win the WNBA draft lottery.

Last year, the Sparks also had a good chance to win the same event but lost to the Indiana Fever. Instead of Caitlin Clark, LA drafted Cameron Brink at No. 2 before taking Rickea Jackson at No. 4.

Next year, the Dallas Wings are expected to take UConn star Paige Bueckers. LA reportedly wanted Bueckers, a point guard, to add to the Brink-Jackson core. Instead, it might have to get USC's Kiki Iriafen, another forward.

Rickea Jackson and the LA Sparks have superb options with the No. 2 pick

Rickea Jackson’s team isn’t likely getting Paige Bueckers with the No. 2 pick. However, the LA Sparks still have superb options with what they got following the draft lottery.

A logjam at forward could happen if they get Kiki Iriafen as Brink, Jackson and Dearica Hamby play in the frontline. LA could turn its attention to Olivia Miles, the Notre Dame star senior.

The 5-foot-10 Miles led the NCAA in assists during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. In four games with the Fighting Irish this year, she is averaging 18.3 points per game on 46.6% shooting, including 47.4% from deep.

The Sparks could also trade Hamby for more draft capital or to retool the roster. If Iriafen gives Bueckers a run for the right to be called the No. 1 pick in 2025, LA’s No. 2 becomes even more valuable.

