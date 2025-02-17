Rickea Jackson and DiJonai Carrington troll 5’5” Kevin Hart during comedian’s All-Star appearance

Rickea Jackson and DiJonai Carrington had some fun at Kevin Hart’s expense during the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, roasting the comedian for his height both in person and later on X (formerly Twitter).

The NBA revamped its All-Star Game format in 2025, including bringing in Hart, a four-time NBA Celebrity Game MVP, as an on-court emcee. This gave plenty of opportunities for height jokes to be aimed at him throughout the night.

After the game, Jackson and Carrington, who snapped a photo with Hart alongside Aaliyah Edwards, continued their trolling with posts on social media.

“The smallest guy I’ve ever met in my lifeeee😭😭😭😭,” Jackson tweeted.

Carrington also shared a video from her phone, in which Hart fired back at the WNBA stars for their outfits after they clowned him for his height. She affectionately referred to him as a “short king” in the caption.

“Jus got back to the hotel to find this video 😂😂😂😭😭 I love him sm 💀💀💀 thee short king 😩😂,” she wrote.

Hart has previously addressed his height, telling 60 Minutes in 2024 that he stands 5-foot-5 with shoes on and can gain another half-inch if he wears boots.

For reference, Carrington is listed at 5-11, while Jackson stands at 6-2.

Rickea Jackson, DiJonai Carrington shine in All-Star Weekend events

Both Rickea Jackson and DiJonai Carrington made waves at NBA All-Star Weekend, showcasing their basketball skills in separate events.

Rickea Jackson put on a show in the Celebrity All-Star Game, scoring 16 points, grabbing three rebounds and dishing two assists on 8-for-15 shooting for Team Bonds, who won 66-55. She had a quiet first half but took over in the final stretch.

"I was chilling in the first half, well actually for three quarters," Jackson said after the game. "They kept yelling at me to shoot the ball, so I'm like, lemme shoot it a little bit. But it was fun."

Meanwhile, DiJonai Carrington teamed up with Arike Ogunbowale to win the Hennessy Arena 2x2 Showdown, defeating Las Vegas Aces teammates Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray to take home a $20,000 prize.

Carrington celebrated on Instagram, posting pictures with the caption:

"2025 Hennessy Arena 2x2 Champs 🏆 Event was poppinnnn, vibes were poppinnnn ! Thank you @hennessyus for puttin on for women in sport.”

Both Jackson and Carrington are currently playing in the Unrivaled league, which runs through March 10, keeping them active during the WNBA offseason.

