Rickea Jackson hails Kelsey Plum as final piece of Sparks' title puzzle: "She’s a dawg (EXCLUSIVE)

Heading into her second season with the LA Sparks, Rickea Jackson will have some notable new faces around her. Ahead of the 2025 campaign, the former No. 4 pick gave her honest thoughts on Kelsey Plum entering the mix.
Back in January, Plum was part of a blockbuster multi-team deal that landed Jewell Loyd on the Las Vegas Aces. As part of the trade, the All-Star guard found herself routed to LA. After years of competing for titles in Vegas, Plum now will attempt to be a leader for a young Sparks team looking to turn the corner.
While the Sparks had the WNBA's worst record last year, they are still in a good position moving forward. Rickea Jackson was one of the league's top rookies in 2024 and got to hone her skills even more playing in Unrivaled. Also, Cameron Brink will be in action again after tearing her ACL as a rookie.
During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Rickea Jackson was asked about the offseason addition of Plum. She's admired her for years now and anticipates her being a key piece for the Sparks moving forward.
"I've watched her play over the years. She's such an amazing player and such an amazing person. I'm excited to learn from her and play with her. She's a dawg. So to add that piece to our puzzle, I feel like it's going to be real exciting and fun to watch."
Plum, 30, is still in the prime of her career. She is fresh off her third straight All-Star season after averaging 17.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Aces.
With this exciting mix of All-Star and promising young talent, the Sparks will begin their journey to being a competitive team once again.