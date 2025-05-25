Rickea Jackson issues 1-word injury update on return from scary collision

Rickea Jackson shared a one-word update on her injury status ahead of the Chicago Sky game. On Saturday, the LA Sparks star posted an Instagram story featuring a photo of her.

"Soon," Jackson wrote.

Rickea Jackson hints at her probable return on her IG story. (@rickea/Instagram)

The Sparks faced the Lynx on Monday and suffered an 89-75 loss — their first defeat of the season. Jackson sustained a concussion, as she collided with Alanna Smith while chasing after a loose ball.

Sirius XM's Nick Hamilton reported that she was checked by the medical staff while lying down on the court. Jackson then walked to the sidelines by herself but was declared as concussed.

She has missed two games since, which were both losses. LA is on a three-game losing streak, with Jackson set to miss the game against the Sky on Sunday.

The Sparks' PR account released the injury report for the upcoming game on Saturday. Rae Burrell will also be out due to a right knee issue, while Cameron Brink continues to recover from an ACL injury.

Rickea Jackson makes one request from new Sparks coach

The LA Sparks had one their worst campaigns in franchise history last season, finishing with a league-worst 8-32 record. However, they are hopeful this year as the front office made some moves and brought in Kelsey Plum. She is expected to lead the young roster alongside Dearica Hamby.

They also hired Lynne Robers as their coach, and Rickea Jackson had only one request from her.

"New coach, new system, so it’s kind of restarting for me," Jackson said on May 15, via FootBoom. "That’s been my basketball career unfortunately, like every year another coach. So Coach Lynne better stay. But it’s been a whirlwind and I’m so happy to be here with this group. I feel like we’re gonna do really good things this year so I’m excited for it."

The Sparks had a good start to the season, securing an 84-67 win over the Valkyries on May 16. However, they have lost three straight, with Jackson missing the last two games.

