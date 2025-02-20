LA Sparks and Mist BC forward Rickea Jackson has had a busy stretch, taking part in the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend while gearing up for the return of Unrivaled team play after wrapping up its 1-on-1 competition, where she bowed out in the second round.

On Wednesday, Mist BC shared a hilarious clip from practice, showcasing Jackson's infectious energy, as she was seen dancing on multiple occasions.

“(Rickea Jackson) is just always a vibe,” Mist BC wrote on Instagram.

Jackson reacted to the post with five laughing emojis before resharing it on her Instagram Stories, adding three words:

“Very unserious girly 😭”

Rickea Jackson leaves 3-word reaction on video montage of her candid moments in Unrivaled practice

Mist BC currently sits fifth in the Unrivaled standings, holding a 2-6 record through eight games. They are set to return to action on Friday against Vinyl BC (3-5).

During NBA All-Star Weekend, Jackson put on a show in the Celebrity All-Star Game, delivering 16 points, three rebounds, and two assists on 8-for-15 shooting for Team Bonds, who secured a 66-55 victory.

Rickea Jackson is on a tear in Unrivaled

Rickea Jackson has been in top form throughout Unrivaled, reaching double-digit scoring in all but one game.

In her Unrivaled debut, she had 15 points, two rebounds and two steals against the Lunar Owls. She followed that up with nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in what would be her lowest-scoring game so far.

She bounced back strongly with 24 points and four rebounds against Phantom BC, her highest-scoring game in the tournament so far.

Her next games were all stellar, scoring 10, 13, 17, 17 and 15 points in her next five outings before the league pause.

In 2025, Jackson enters the second year of her four-year, $338,056 contract with the LA Sparks.

The team is looking to bounce back in a big way, with the anticipated return of Cameron Brink and the addition of two-time champion Kelsey Plum, acquired in a trade from the Las Vegas Aces.

After finishing the 2024 season with the league’s worst 8-32 record, ranking in the bottom three in offensive and defensive ratings, as well as points, rebounds and assists per game, the Sparks are aiming for a major turnaround in 2025.

