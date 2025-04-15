Rickea Jackson raves about Cameron Brink as she predicts strong return from gruesome injury: “She’ll smack it into the fifth row” (EXCLUSIVE)

The LA Sparks failed to make the playoffs in 2024 despite adding two promising rookies - Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson.

Their top-five picks return for their sophomore season. With a strong rookie class and Kelsey Plum's addition, expectations are high for Southern California.

Jackson averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game on 45 percent. Brink, however, tore her ACL after 15 games into her rookie season.

When asked about her teammate's imminent return, Rickea Jackson told Sportskeeda's Mark Medina what the fans wanted to hear: She will be back stronger than ever.

“I expect good things from Cam. She’s always been a hard worker and very high IQ basketball mind. So I feel like she’s going to come back strong," Jackson said. "This is a bump in the road for her. But the way that she’s been handling it, you can just see that she’s ready to come back and ready to do great things," she said. "I’ll have my shot blocker. She’ll smack it into the fifth row. To have that back will be amazing.”

Cameron Brink - with an injury-free 2025 season - could be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, given her rebounding and rim protection are crucial for the team's success.

Magic Johnson is excited about Cameron Brink and this year's rookie class

The LA Sparks added some firepower to their roster in the 2025 WNBA draft. They took one of the best shooters in this class by landing Sarah Ashlee Baker out of Alabama with the No. 9 selection.

It didn't take long before the legendary Magic Johnson shared his thoughts on this pick, and it seems like he's very excited at the idea of having her and Cameron Brink on the court:

“Sarah gives us everything we are looking for in a player. She can score off the dribble, she’s a dead eye 3-point shooter, and she’s a defensive specialist.” Johnson wrote. “We are thrilled to have her on the Sparks! We are going to have an outstanding season especially when Cameron Brink is back in the lineup!"

The Sparks also took Sania Feagin out of South Carolina in the second round and capped up the night by landing Notre Dame standout Liatu King in the third round.

