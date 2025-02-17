Rickea Jackson reacts in 1-word as Bruins' Janiah Barker steps up with double-double in Lauren Betts' absence

Los Angeles has become a hub for women's basketball with stars like Rickea Jackson, Cameron Brink, JuJu Watkins and Lauren Betts all developing their skills in Southern California. Jackson, who plays for the LA Sparks, keeps track of the game's rising stars and was particularly impressed by one UCLA player this weekend.

Following the Bruins' 75-69 win over Michigan State at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday night, Jackson gave a shout-out to Bruins forward Janiah Barker. With star center Betts missing due to a foot injury, Barker was called on to play a bigger role. The 21-year-old was outstanding on the night, finishing with 18 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals to record her fourth double-double of the season.

Rickea Jackson, who was a first-team All-SEC player in 2023 and 2024 with Tennessee, knows what it takes to succeed at the college and professional level. The Sparks forward obviously saw something special in Barker's performance and took to social media to comment on the junior's big night.

"Chilllll🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," wrote Jackson

Rickea Jackson comments on Janiah Barker's latest highlight reel. Photo Credits: B1G Women’s Basketball IG account

Led by 6-foot-7 junior Lauren Betts, UCLA has been one of the most dominant teams in college basketball, losing just one game this season to crosstown rivals USC.

Rickea Jackson was a star athlete at Mississippi State before transferring to Tennessee in 2022. She spent her final two college seasons with the Volunteers, where she led the team in scoring in her senior year with 20.2 points per game.

The LA Sparks selected Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson with the second and fourth picks in the 2024 WNBA draft. There are high hopes in LA for the two forwards, and they are expected to make a big impact in the coming years.

With the Sparks, UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans all putting together talented teams that consist of big-name stars, the future is bright for women's basketball in Southern California.

Rickea Jackson names A'ja Wilson and Cameron Brink as two of the WNBA's most dominant defenders

Los Angeles Sparks Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson throw out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium. Photo Credit: Imagn

The Sparks struggled over the 2024 campaign, winning just eight games. Rickea Jackson, however, was one of the team's bright spots. Jackson is coming off a strong rookie season where she averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game and earned valuable experience along the way.

Following her rookie season, Jackson was asked by Yahoo Sports who she thought the toughest player in the league to score against was.

"A'ja Wilson, that Defensive Player of the Year right there," Jackson said. "Like she is it. Cameron Brink too. Oh my gosh, even in practice when I am playing against her. You've got to make another move. She's smacking that to the fifth row."

A'ja Wilson is considered one of the WNBA's top defenders. The 6-foot-4 center is a presence in the post and is an exceptional shot blocker and rebounder.

Cameron Brink, who plays with Jackson on the Sparks, was named the 2024 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year after a stellar senior season with the Stanford Cardinal.

