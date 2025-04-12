Rickea Jackson reveals why Kobe Bryant's fadeaway jumper beats Michael Jordan's

LA Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson opened up about the late Kobe Bryant's signature move, a fadeaway jumper. While Bryant made it apparent that he took inspiration from his idol, Michael Jordan, Jackson believes that there's more to the Black Mamba's signature move.

During an interview with Broadcast Boys, Jackson was asked about which player's signature move was her favorite. The LA Sparks revealed that it was Bryant's fadeaway that caught her attention the most.

One of the hosts then pointed out how Kobe tore a page out of Jordan's playbook. Rickea then defended why there's still a difference between the two despite the similarities in execution.

"Kobe fadeaway," Jackson said. "His body is going the opposite way of the ball, at such a crazy degree. I feel like Kobe studied Jordan, but I'm not going to lie, I feel like Kobe added a little bit more flavor and whatever to it."

Rickea Jackson opens up about Caitlin Clark's shooting

LA Sparks rising star Rickea Jackson was one of the rookies in the 2024 WNBA season alongside mega stars like Caitlin Clark. While Jackson wasn't named an All-Star in her rookie year, her talent is undeniable as she has made a huge impact on the Sparks, averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds.

Despite her apparent talent, it seems that Jackson doesn't mind adding more to her bag of tricks. During an interview with Broadcast Boys, the Sparks rookie was asked if she would steal Clark's shooting abilities. In a heartbeat, she responded with a "yes".

Rickea Jackson also said that she didn't mind if she stole Caitlin's abilities, even if it meant that the Indiana Fever star would lose her talent completely in exchange. Jackson then explained the first thing she'd do with the basketball powers she hypothetically stole.

"Shoot a half court shot," Jackson said.

Caitlin was named Rookie of the Year and was already an All-Star in her inaugural season. The Indiana Fever star averaged 19.2 ppg, 8.4 apg, 5.7 rpg and 1.3 spg. Her numbers allowed her to finish in fourth place for the WNBA MVP award.

