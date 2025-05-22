Rickea Jackson's mother makes emotional plea to WNBA fans amid daughter's health concerns: "Please keep her in your prayers"

Heading into her second season, Rickea Jackson was expected to be a key contributor for the new-look LA Sparks. Amidst some scary injury concerns, her mother took to social media to send a message to the fan base.

The start of Jackson's sophomore campaign is not off to the start she had hoped. Just two games into the season, she finds herself sidelined and in concussion protocol.

Jackson suffered this injury on Sunday night during a matchup against the Minnesota Lynx. She collided with Alanna Smith and clearly wasn't herself after. Upon spending some time on the floor to gather herself, teammates and medical staff helped her back to the locker room.

As Rickea Jackson goes through the necessary protocols to get back on the floor, her mom took to X (formerly Twitter) to give her thoughts. She asked fans to keep the former No. 4 pick in mind as she begins this journey to get herself right physically and mentally.

"Please keep her in your prayers….please keep the health of all of the players in your prayers. What they do is not for the weak…"

With Cameron Brink still recovering from her ACL injury last year, the Sparks now find themselves without both of their top picks from the 2024 draft.

LA Sparks relying on 2025 top ten pick to fill void left by Rickea Jackson

With Rickea Jackson out of action, the LA Sparks have a void to fill in their starting lineup. In their first game without the standout forward, they called upon a rookie to try and step up and provide a boost.

Facing off against the Phoenix Mercury Wednesday, the Sparks went with Sarah Ashlee Barker to replace Jackson in the starting lineup. This was just her third career game in the WNBA after being selected No. 9 overall in the 2025 draft.

Barker hasn't had much of an impact yet, as she is still finding her footing in the pros. She logged 27 minutes in the Sparks' three-point loss to the Mercury, finishing with two points and four assists on 1-for-7 shooting.

Being in concussion protocol, Rickea Jackson will likely miss a handful of games for LA moving forward. As they continue this stretch without her, there is no telling if Barker will continue to see action in the starting lineup.

While she's struggled out of the gates, these extended minutes will be good for the top-10 pick as she figures out how to be impactful for this team.

