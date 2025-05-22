  • home icon
  Rickea Jackson's mother makes emotional plea to WNBA fans amid daughter's health concerns: "Please keep her in your prayers"

Rickea Jackson's mother makes emotional plea to WNBA fans amid daughter's health concerns: "Please keep her in your prayers"

By Kevin McCormick
Modified May 22, 2025 14:08 GMT
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Imagn
Rickea Jackson's mother makes emotional plea to WNBA fans amid daughter's health concerns (Source: Imagn)

Heading into her second season, Rickea Jackson was expected to be a key contributor for the new-look LA Sparks. Amidst some scary injury concerns, her mother took to social media to send a message to the fan base.

The start of Jackson's sophomore campaign is not off to the start she had hoped. Just two games into the season, she finds herself sidelined and in concussion protocol.

Jackson suffered this injury on Sunday night during a matchup against the Minnesota Lynx. She collided with Alanna Smith and clearly wasn't herself after. Upon spending some time on the floor to gather herself, teammates and medical staff helped her back to the locker room.

As Rickea Jackson goes through the necessary protocols to get back on the floor, her mom took to X (formerly Twitter) to give her thoughts. She asked fans to keep the former No. 4 pick in mind as she begins this journey to get herself right physically and mentally.

"Please keep her in your prayers….please keep the health of all of the players in your prayers. What they do is not for the weak…"
With Cameron Brink still recovering from her ACL injury last year, the Sparks now find themselves without both of their top picks from the 2024 draft.

LA Sparks relying on 2025 top ten pick to fill void left by Rickea Jackson

With Rickea Jackson out of action, the LA Sparks have a void to fill in their starting lineup. In their first game without the standout forward, they called upon a rookie to try and step up and provide a boost.

Facing off against the Phoenix Mercury Wednesday, the Sparks went with Sarah Ashlee Barker to replace Jackson in the starting lineup. This was just her third career game in the WNBA after being selected No. 9 overall in the 2025 draft.

Barker hasn't had much of an impact yet, as she is still finding her footing in the pros. She logged 27 minutes in the Sparks' three-point loss to the Mercury, finishing with two points and four assists on 1-for-7 shooting.

Being in concussion protocol, Rickea Jackson will likely miss a handful of games for LA moving forward. As they continue this stretch without her, there is no telling if Barker will continue to see action in the starting lineup.

While she's struggled out of the gates, these extended minutes will be good for the top-10 pick as she figures out how to be impactful for this team.

Kevin McCormick

Kevin McCormick

Twitter icon

Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.

Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.

Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.

Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.

Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music.

