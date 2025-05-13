Rickea Jackson serves whip appeal with massive 50-inch buss down 

LA Sparks forward Rickea Jackson served a whip appeal with her massive 50-inch “buss down” hair. Jackson posted a video on Instagram with Sparks guard Rae Burrell. In said video, the teammates can be seen dancing with Jackson’s hair styled in a “buss down” style.
Fans immediately noticed the length of Jackson’s hair, which was long enough to reach below her waist. One fan even asked her about the length, saying:
“40 INCHESSS?”
Jackson replied:
“@kristen.gray 50🤭”
Track and field athlete Masai Russell was also impressed by the length and said:
“She got that BUSS DOWN😍.”
Jackson is coming off a stellar rookie season for the LA Sparks. She was drafted with the fourth overall pick of last year’s draft. Jackson made 40 appearances in her first season, recording 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Her solid performances saw her named to the 2024 All-Rookie team.
Jackson even outperformed Cameron Brink, who was drafted two spots ahead of her with the second pick. To be fair, Brink tore her ACL just halfway through the season and couldn’t quite adjust to the league. She recorded averages of 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks during her first year.
This season, the Sparks have added many promising players to their young core of Jackson and Brink. Two-time WNBA Champion, Kelsey Plum, has joined the fray along with other notable names like Mercedes Russell, Emma Cannon and Julie Allemand.
Rickea Jackson drops a hilarious reaction after going viral at the NFL Draft
Rickea Jackson went viral on social media after she was spotted sitting next to the Tennessee Volunteers’ James Pearce Jr. during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Fans were already speculating about a potential relationship between the two and that was all but confirmed after they were spotted together at the draft.
However, despite appearing in public, Jackson couldn’t help but rile up the fans and dropped a hilarious reaction on X:
“Soooo I have a doppelganger. Wow.” Jackson wrote
Jackson’s boyfriend, James Pearce Jr., was drafted with the 26th overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. With this, both partners are now professional athletes.