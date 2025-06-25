Rickea Jackson was at the center of a heated moment involving Rebecca Allen and Angel Reese during the LA Sparks' 97-86 loss to the Chicago Sky on Tuesday. The incident unfolded in the first quarter when Allen, who is set to earn $160,000 with the Sky this season, drove hard to the basket but missed her shot.
A scramble for the rebound ensued, during which Rickea was called for a loose ball foul on Allen. The Sky forward, visibly frustrated by the physical play, confronted Rickea face-to-face. Angel Reese quickly intervened, stepping in to separate the two. In an attempt to diffuse the tension, Reese appeared to ask Rickea to calm down, only to be shoved aside by Rickea's left hand.
The clip of the confrontation quickly made its rounds on social media, sparking a wave of reactions from WNBA fans. Many zeroed in on Rickea’s shove of Reese, with fans offering unfiltered takes on the fiery exchange between the three players.
Angel Reese completely outplayed Rickea Jackson
Angel Reese and Rickea Jackson, both members of the star-studded 2024 WNBA Draft class, have played pivotal roles in elevating the league’s profile. While Reese was selected No. 7 overall by the Chicago Sky, Jackson went at No. 4 to the LA Sparks. Since joining the WNBA, both have been instrumental in driving viewership and fan engagement.
In their head-to-head matchup on Tuesday, it was Reese who clearly stole the spotlight. The former LSU standout put on a dominant all-around display, leading the Sky to victory with a monster stat line of 18 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four steals in 32 minutes. She shot an efficient 6-for-12 from the field and converted six of her seven free throw attempts.
Jackson had a solid showing but couldn't match Reese’s impact. The Sparks forward wrapped up the night with 11 points, one rebound and four assists, shooting 5-for-11 from the floor.