Rickea Jackson was at the center of a heated moment involving Rebecca Allen and Angel Reese during the LA Sparks' 97-86 loss to the Chicago Sky on Tuesday. The incident unfolded in the first quarter when Allen, who is set to earn $160,000 with the Sky this season, drove hard to the basket but missed her shot.

A scramble for the rebound ensued, during which Rickea was called for a loose ball foul on Allen. The Sky forward, visibly frustrated by the physical play, confronted Rickea face-to-face. Angel Reese quickly intervened, stepping in to separate the two. In an attempt to diffuse the tension, Reese appeared to ask Rickea to calm down, only to be shoved aside by Rickea's left hand.

The clip of the confrontation quickly made its rounds on social media, sparking a wave of reactions from WNBA fans. Many zeroed in on Rickea’s shove of Reese, with fans offering unfiltered takes on the fiery exchange between the three players.

"Rickea would whoop her sorry ass," a fan said.

Cameron Brink Glory (Fan) ⚡️ @TheBrinkOfGlory LINK Rickea would whoop her sorry ass

Another fan said:

Mia @miaonfilm LINK Now why Rickea gotta push Angel?

A user wrote:

HannahA1707 @ali284400 LINK Reese got some hands in there

Another user wrote:

Marcel @utd_marccccc LINK She was trying to son angel tears

A fan commented:

joenee @joenee103 LINK Angel too nuff sometimes just cuz she know the camera always on her lol like move sis I'm tryna get negative

Another fan commented:

James @J64547779 LINK Angel said cmon sis you don’t want the smoke 🤣🤣

Angel Reese completely outplayed Rickea Jackson

Angel Reese and Rickea Jackson, both members of the star-studded 2024 WNBA Draft class, have played pivotal roles in elevating the league’s profile. While Reese was selected No. 7 overall by the Chicago Sky, Jackson went at No. 4 to the LA Sparks. Since joining the WNBA, both have been instrumental in driving viewership and fan engagement.

In their head-to-head matchup on Tuesday, it was Reese who clearly stole the spotlight. The former LSU standout put on a dominant all-around display, leading the Sky to victory with a monster stat line of 18 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four steals in 32 minutes. She shot an efficient 6-for-12 from the field and converted six of her seven free throw attempts.

Jackson had a solid showing but couldn't match Reese’s impact. The Sparks forward wrapped up the night with 11 points, one rebound and four assists, shooting 5-for-11 from the floor.

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More