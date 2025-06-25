  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "Rickea would whoop her sorry ass": Fans react as Rickea Jackson shoves Angel Reese amid heated exchange with $160,000 star

"Rickea would whoop her sorry ass": Fans react as Rickea Jackson shoves Angel Reese amid heated exchange with $160,000 star

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jun 25, 2025 10:46 GMT
WNBA: SEP 06 Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
"Rickea would whoop her sorry ass": Fans react as Rickea Jackson shoves Angel Reese amid heated exchange with $160,000 star. (Image Source: Getty)

Rickea Jackson was at the center of a heated moment involving Rebecca Allen and Angel Reese during the LA Sparks' 97-86 loss to the Chicago Sky on Tuesday. The incident unfolded in the first quarter when Allen, who is set to earn $160,000 with the Sky this season, drove hard to the basket but missed her shot.

A scramble for the rebound ensued, during which Rickea was called for a loose ball foul on Allen. The Sky forward, visibly frustrated by the physical play, confronted Rickea face-to-face. Angel Reese quickly intervened, stepping in to separate the two. In an attempt to diffuse the tension, Reese appeared to ask Rickea to calm down, only to be shoved aside by Rickea's left hand.

also-read-trending Trending

The clip of the confrontation quickly made its rounds on social media, sparking a wave of reactions from WNBA fans. Many zeroed in on Rickea’s shove of Reese, with fans offering unfiltered takes on the fiery exchange between the three players.

"Rickea would whoop her sorry ass," a fan said.

Another fan said:

A user wrote:

Another user wrote:

A fan commented:

Another fan commented:

Angel Reese completely outplayed Rickea Jackson

Angel Reese and Rickea Jackson, both members of the star-studded 2024 WNBA Draft class, have played pivotal roles in elevating the league’s profile. While Reese was selected No. 7 overall by the Chicago Sky, Jackson went at No. 4 to the LA Sparks. Since joining the WNBA, both have been instrumental in driving viewership and fan engagement.

In their head-to-head matchup on Tuesday, it was Reese who clearly stole the spotlight. The former LSU standout put on a dominant all-around display, leading the Sky to victory with a monster stat line of 18 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four steals in 32 minutes. She shot an efficient 6-for-12 from the field and converted six of her seven free throw attempts.

Jackson had a solid showing but couldn't match Reese’s impact. The Sparks forward wrapped up the night with 11 points, one rebound and four assists, shooting 5-for-11 from the floor.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications