Robin Roberts shuts down criticism over GMA spotlight on Paige Bueckers with classy clapback

Paige Bueckers appeared on "Good Morning America" after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. TV host Robin Roberts shared photos and videos of Bueckers and the GMA crew on Wednesday on Instagram.
The uploads showed the star guard being treated to a warm welcome inside the studio. Roberts also captioned the post:
"Enjoyed chatting with number one @wnba draft pick @paigebueckers this morn in Times Square! Can’t wait to watch her shine in Dallas!"
However, Robin Roberts came under criticism from a fan after the Dallas Wings's new player was given the spotlight. This fan called out the TV host in the comments section for not organizing a similar welcome for South Carolina's championship-winning team last year.
"Did any of the SC Gamecocks get invited to this show last year after winning the natty and going undefeated the entire season?" the fan wrote.
But in response, Roberts quickly reminded the fan about her interview last year with Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley on the show:
"@veedubb555 I was in Cleveland for the game and the next morning I had a lengthy live interview with Dawn Staley on GMA."
Aside from the GMA show, Paige Bueckers also appeared on other TV shows after the draft. She was invited as a special guest on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" as well as "The Today Show" with Savannah Guthrie and Willie Geist.
Paige Bueckers opens up on her investment in Unrivaled League
During Wednesday's appearance on Good Morning America, Paige Bueckers revealed that she is an investor in the Unrivaled 3x3 basketball league. The UConn alumna said she was amazed by how quickly her investment has grown so far.
"I mean, investments in women's sports — I feel like the return on investment has been amazing," Bueckers said. "Even the first year (of Unrivaled), the numbers were shocking. They just blew it out of the water. And just to invest so much in women's sports, it's growing at an all-time high, and it's just a great time to be in women's sports."
The 2025 WNBA draft No.1 pick is among top athletes who have invested in the league since its inception, including NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley and tennis player Coco Gauff.