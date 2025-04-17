Robin Roberts shuts down criticism over GMA spotlight on Paige Bueckers with classy clapback

Paige Bueckers appeared on "Good Morning America" after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. TV host Robin Roberts shared photos and videos of Bueckers and the GMA crew on Wednesday on Instagram.

Ad

The uploads showed the star guard being treated to a warm welcome inside the studio. Roberts also captioned the post:

"Enjoyed chatting with number one @wnba draft pick @paigebueckers this morn in Times Square! Can’t wait to watch her shine in Dallas!"

Ad

Trending

However, Robin Roberts came under criticism from a fan after the Dallas Wings's new player was given the spotlight. This fan called out the TV host in the comments section for not organizing a similar welcome for South Carolina's championship-winning team last year.

"Did any of the SC Gamecocks get invited to this show last year after winning the natty and going undefeated the entire season?" the fan wrote.

Ad

But in response, Roberts quickly reminded the fan about her interview last year with Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley on the show:

"@veedubb555 I was in Cleveland for the game and the next morning I had a lengthy live interview with Dawn Staley on GMA."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aside from the GMA show, Paige Bueckers also appeared on other TV shows after the draft. She was invited as a special guest on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" as well as "The Today Show" with Savannah Guthrie and Willie Geist.

Paige Bueckers opens up on her investment in Unrivaled League

During Wednesday's appearance on Good Morning America, Paige Bueckers revealed that she is an investor in the Unrivaled 3x3 basketball league. The UConn alumna said she was amazed by how quickly her investment has grown so far.

Ad

"I mean, investments in women's sports — I feel like the return on investment has been amazing," Bueckers said. "Even the first year (of Unrivaled), the numbers were shocking. They just blew it out of the water. And just to invest so much in women's sports, it's growing at an all-time high, and it's just a great time to be in women's sports."

The 2025 WNBA draft No.1 pick is among top athletes who have invested in the league since its inception, including NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley and tennis player Coco Gauff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA writer & analyst for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball.

His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and uses his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism, especially in basketball.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More