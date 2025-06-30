"Rockin' and rollin' with you no matter what": Angel Reese lays bare her true feelings on 'twinflameeee' Julian Reese's special day after Lakers move

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese had a great last few days. She put up a dominant performance in the Sky’s 92-85 win against the LA Sparks on Sunday and celebrated her brother, Julian Reese, on his birthday on Monday.

Reese posted a video of her dancing with Julian. The video came with a heartfelt message:

“happy birthday to my twinflameeee! rockin & rolling with you no matter what!”

Angel Reese dancing with her brother Julian Reese - Image via IG/@angelreese5

Former Maryland forward Julian signed an undrafted free agent deal with the LA Lakers on Friday. He is expected to make his debut during the Lakers' Summer League and potentially earn a spot on the final roster for the upcoming season.

Julian’s sister, Angel, commented on the news with a motivational message:

“I know my mom is really proud, and I’m really proud of my brother, and I really hope he gets the opportunity to play in the league because I know he deserves it.”

Julian Reese had a standout career with the Maryland Terrapins. He played in 134 games and started 102 of them. He averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game last season.

Angel Reese's mother excited about her children's achievement

On Sunday, Angel Reese's mother expressed her happiness at her children's success. She was pleased after her daughter led the Sky back to winning ways against the Sparks, and her son, Julian, earned an undrafted free agent contract from the Lakers.

"Both kids are in LA right now," she wrote on X. "Wish I was there to give a hug of congratulations to 1 & a hug of encouragement to the other. #proudmom."

In the win against the Sparks, Angel extended her streak of four consecutive games with at least 15 rebounds. She is averaging 12.4 rebounds, 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game for the Sky.

Chicago (5-11) is fifth in the Eastern Conference. They continue their road trip with a visit to the Target Center to face the Minnesota Lynx on July 6. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. EST.

