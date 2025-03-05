Rose BC star Angel Reese's 5-word comment amid dominant journey in Unrivaled

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is making the most of her first off-season as a professional basketball player. Unlike many of her peers, Reese has remained stateside, opting to participate in the inaugural Unrivaled basketball tournament instead of playing overseas.

Angel Reese took to X on Tuesday to share some moments from Unrivaled with more than 680,000 followers. Her five-word comment was accompanied by photos of her taking part in a pre-game warm-up while competing for the Rose BC in the Unrivaled tournament.

Reese wrote in the caption of her post:

"i really love this life."

Reese made her Unrivaled debut as a starter in the 79-73 loss against the Vinyl BC on Jan. 17. She recorded a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds in that game.

That performance set the tone as she achieved a historic milestone on Feb. 21. She became the first player in the Unrivaled league to record a 20-20 game, as she scored 22 points and grabbed 21 rebounds to help the Rose snap the Lunar Owl's unbeaten run.

Her last game ended with a 58-53 win over the Laces BC on Monday (Mar. 3). She chipped in with 16 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.

Angel Reese Unrivaled teammate impressed by her performance

Angel Reese put in a good shift as she helped return the Roses to winning ways on Monday. Her teammate on the Roses, Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray, was impressed and she spoke highly of her after the win.

"She's been putting extra time and putting extra work in. And it's showing in some of these games," Chelsea Gray said (via Moreau Sports Media on X).

Angel Reese's impressive form with the Rose BC is a welcome sight after her rookie season was cut short by a wrist injury in August. She was a strong contender for the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award alongside Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark before the injury.

Fans of the Chicago Sky will be delighted seeing Reese's chemistry with new Sky teammate Ariel Atkins. Atkins, who was traded to Chicago in February, joined Reese's Rose BC team in the Unrivaled league on a relief player contract and has already played alongside her.

