Rose BC vs Laces BC Player Stats and Box Score (Jan. 27) | 2025 Unrivaled 

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jan 28, 2025 09:53 GMT
Rose BC vs Laces BC player stats and box score for Jan. 27 game. [photo: @unrivaledbasketball/IG]
Laces BC racked up their fourth straight win with a 71-64 victory against Rose BC on Monday. With Jackie Young and Alyssa Thomas cheering on the sidelines, Kayla McBride and Tiffany Hayes carried Andrew Wade's team. They combined for 55 points, 20 rebounds and six assists.

Angel Reese had her best game in Unrivaled, leading Rose with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Brittney Sykes contributed 18 points, five rebounds and one assist. Kahleah Copper had an off night, finishing the game with eight points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Rose BC vs Laces BC player stats and box score

Rose player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Angel Reese17722043-51-25-6
Kahleah Copper8500013-120-31-1
Chelsea Gray9652013-141-51-1
Brittney Sykes18511016-112-52-3
Lexie Hull7020012-81-51-1
Azura Stevens5600002-101-60-0

Laces player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Stefanie Dolson9640222-21-12-2
Kayla McBride31930018-184-105-5
Tiffany Hayes241131058-241-84-6
Kate Martin7600023-81-50-1
Natisha Hiedeman0000010-10-00-0
Alyssa ThomasDNP- -------
Jackie YoungDNP- -------

Rose BC vs Laces BC Game Summary

After breaking through with a 71-66 win over Mist BC on Saturday, Angel Reese and Co. faced the most dominant team in the tournament.

Chelsea Gray, Lexie Hull and Brittney Sykes helped Rose to a 17-15 lead after the first quarter. The trio's outside sniping was the biggest reason they had the early advantage.

Laces surprised everyone by keeping Alyssa Thomas on the bench to open the game. Stefanie Dolson started and had five first-quarter points. Tiffany Hayes led the team with seven in seven minutes.

Laces BC started the second quarter on fire, going 4-for-4 from deep to surge to a 27-21 lead with 4:45 left. The barrage forced Rose BC coach Nola Henry to call a timeout. Henry's team responded but ended the first half trailing 34-32.

Laces had a strong finishing kick in the third quarter behind Tiffany Hayes and Kate Martin, pushing their lead to 62-50 heading into the final period. Kahleah Copper missed multiple open shots, contributing to Rose's sputtering offense.

Rose tried to turn the game around in the fourth quarter, but Laces held on. Kayla McBride made her second straight game-winning shot to push her team to the finish line.

Edited by Michael Macasero
