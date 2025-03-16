Rose BC vs Laces BC player stats and box score (Mar. 16) | 2025 Unrivaled Semifinals

Rose BC and Laces BC faced each other on Sunday in the first game of the 2025 Unrivaled semi-finals doubleheader. Chelsea Gray, who dragged her team to an 8-6 record for the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, squared off against the Alyssa Thomas-led squad. After winning 2-1 in head-to-head battles in the regular season, Rose looked to sustain its advantage over the Laces in the postseason.

Laces took the early lead behind Thomas, who had nine points and three rebounds in the opening quarter. Ariel Atkins came off the bench to help Thomas carry the team to a 16-14 lead.

Tiffany Hayes helped Thomas and Atkins carry the Laces in the second quarter. Hayes' 13-point first-half output helped lessen the impact of Kayla McBride's off-night. The All-Unrivaled First Team forward had four points behind 1-for-7 shooting, including 0-for-2 from deep in the first two quarters. Still, the Laces led 40-27.

Without Angel Reese and Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray kept Rose within striking distance. The veteran guard finished the first half with 15 points, two assists, one rebound and one steal. No other player on Nola Henry's roster scored more than four points in the opening half.

Rose BC vs Laces BC player stats and box score

Rose BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Alyssa Thomas 14 6 3 Tiffany Hayes 13 2 2 Kayla McBride 4 2 3 Ariel Atkins 9 2 0 Stefanie Dolson 0 2 0 Jackie Young --- - - - - - - - Kate Martin - - - - - - - -

Laces BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Chelsea Gray 15 1 2 Brittney Sykes 4 1 3 Azura Stevens 4 7 1 Naz Hillmon 4 1 0 Lexie Hull 0 2 2











Natisha Hiedeman 0 0 0











Kahleah Copper - - - - - - - - - Angel Reese - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow as the game progresses

