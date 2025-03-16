  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Unrivaled
  • Rose BC vs Laces BC player stats and box score (Mar. 16) | 2025 Unrivaled Semifinals

Rose BC vs Laces BC player stats and box score (Mar. 16) | 2025 Unrivaled Semifinals

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 17, 2025 00:20 GMT
Rose BC vs Laces BC player stats and box score for Sunday
Rose BC vs Laces BC player stats and box score for Sunday's Unrivaled semifinal game. [photo: @rosebc/IG, @lacesbc/IG]

Rose BC and Laces BC faced each other on Sunday in the first game of the 2025 Unrivaled semi-finals doubleheader. Chelsea Gray, who dragged her team to an 8-6 record for the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, squared off against the Alyssa Thomas-led squad. After winning 2-1 in head-to-head battles in the regular season, Rose looked to sustain its advantage over the Laces in the postseason.

Ad

Laces took the early lead behind Thomas, who had nine points and three rebounds in the opening quarter. Ariel Atkins came off the bench to help Thomas carry the team to a 16-14 lead.

Tiffany Hayes helped Thomas and Atkins carry the Laces in the second quarter. Hayes' 13-point first-half output helped lessen the impact of Kayla McBride's off-night. The All-Unrivaled First Team forward had four points behind 1-for-7 shooting, including 0-for-2 from deep in the first two quarters. Still, the Laces led 40-27.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Without Angel Reese and Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray kept Rose within striking distance. The veteran guard finished the first half with 15 points, two assists, one rebound and one steal. No other player on Nola Henry's roster scored more than four points in the opening half.

Ad

Rose BC vs Laces BC player stats and box score

Rose BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Alyssa Thomas1463
Tiffany Hayes1322
Kayla McBride423
Ariel Atkins920
Stefanie Dolson0 2 0
Jackie Young---- ------
Kate Martin- - ------
Ad

Laces BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Chelsea Gray1512
Brittney Sykes413
Azura Stevens471
Naz Hillmon410
Lexie Hull022





Natisha Hiedeman000





Kahleah Copper- - -------
Angel Reese- - -------
Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow as the game progresses

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी