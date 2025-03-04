Rose BC vs Laces BC Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 3) | 2025 Unrivaled

Rose BC and Laces BC faced each other again on Monday, their third meeting in the 2025 Unrivaled season. Chelsea Gray and Co. hoped to win their second straight game against the same opponents after beating them 83-69 in early February. A victory would also allow Rose to return to the win column after losing 71-62 to Mist BC less than 24 hours ago.
Laces roared off the gate behind Alyssa Thomas, who led a 15-5 opening run. After Rose coach Nola Henry called a timeout, her team took over by blitzing Laces with a 12-2 blast. The first quarter ended in a 17-17 draw.
After the sizzling runs in the first quarter, the second period was a seesaw battle until the halftime buzzer sounded. Angel Reese already had 10 points and 10 rebounds after two quarters to lead Rose to a 31-30 lead.
Thomas tallied eight points, eight rebounds and three assists for Laces. Kayla McBride carried the scoring cudgels with 11 points, four rebounds and one assist.
