Rose BC vs Laces BC Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 3) | 2025 Unrivaled

Rose BC and Laces BC faced each other again on Monday, their third meeting in the 2025 Unrivaled season. Chelsea Gray and Co. hoped to win their second straight game against the same opponents after beating them 83-69 in early February. A victory would also allow Rose to return to the win column after losing 71-62 to Mist BC less than 24 hours ago.

Ad

Laces roared off the gate behind Alyssa Thomas, who led a 15-5 opening run. After Rose coach Nola Henry called a timeout, her team took over by blitzing Laces with a 12-2 blast. The first quarter ended in a 17-17 draw.

After the sizzling runs in the first quarter, the second period was a seesaw battle until the halftime buzzer sounded. Angel Reese already had 10 points and 10 rebounds after two quarters to lead Rose to a 31-30 lead.

Ad

Trending

Thomas tallied eight points, eight rebounds and three assists for Laces. Kayla McBride carried the scoring cudgels with 11 points, four rebounds and one assist.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rose BC vs Laces BC player stats and box score

Rose BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Chelsea Gray 11 2 3 Angel Reese 10 10 1 Brittney Sykes 2 4 0 Lexie Hull 6 2 2 Ariel Atkins 2 0 2 Azura Stevens - - - - - - - - - Kahleah Copper - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Laces BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Kayla McBride 11 4 1 Alyssa Thomas 8 9 6 Tiffany Hayes 7 2 1 Stefanie Dolson 4 2 0 Jackie Young 0 1 0 Kate Martin - - - - - - - - - Kiki Jefferson - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback