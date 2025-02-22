Rose BC vs. Lunar Owls BC player stats and box score (Feb. 21) | 2025 Unrivaled

The Rose BC dealt the league-leading Lunar Owls BC its first loss in the inaugural season of Unrivaled, 72-63. The teams battled on Friday at the Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida.

Angel Reese led Rose with a monster double-double performance, scoring 22 points and grabbing 21 rebounds, including eight offensive boards. She went 10-for-19 from the field. Chelsea Gray finished with 26 points, six rebounds and five assists on 9-for-20 shooting. Brittney Sykes scored 16 points off the bench.

For Lunar Owls, Skylar Diggins-Smith led with 22 points on 10-for-19 shooting. Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, five blocks and three steals. Collier had an all-around game but was in foul trouble the whole night after picking three quick fouls in the first quarter. Allisha Gray contributed 19 points and four rebounds.

The Rose defense was on full display on Friday. They limited the Lunar Owls to 63 points and just 42.1% shooting (24-for-57). Rose also had a 35-21 rebounding advantage.

The Lunar Owls' eight-game streak was snapped, but they still hold the No. 1 spot with an 8-1 record. A win on Friday would have clinched them a playoff berth. For Rose, they extended their winning run to four games and improved to 5-4.

Lunar Owls started its usual trio: Collier, Allisha Gray and Skylar Diggins-Smith, while Angel Reese, Chelsea Gray and Lexie Hull started the game for Rose.

Rose BC vs. Lunar Owls BC player stats and box score

Lunar Owls BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Allisha Gray 19 4 0 1 1 3 6-17 1-8 3-3 Skylar Diggins-Smith 22 5 5 0 0 3 10-19 0-1 1-3 Napheesa Collier 16 10 4 3 5 2 6-14 2-5 1-1 Courtney Williams 2 0 1 0 1 0 1-4 0-0 0-0 Shakira Austin 4 2 0 1 0 2 1-3 0-0 1-1 Cameron Brink DNP - - - - - - - -

Rose BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Angel Reese 22 21 2 1 1 4 10-19 0-1 1-2 Lexie Hull 8 4 1 2 0 2 3-10 0-2 1-2 Chelsea Gray 26 6 5 0 0 6 9-20 3-5 3-3 Brittney Sykes 16 4 4 0 0 3 6-8 0-1 2-3 Kiki Jefferson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Azura Stevens DNP - - - - - - - - Kahleah Copper DNP - - - - - - - -

Rose BC vs. Lunar Owls BC game summary

Rose BC raced to an early lead over Lunar Owls BC and led 23-16 after the first quarter. Brittney Sykes led Rose with a game-high eight points off the bench. Napheesa Collier picked up her third foul with over three minutes left in the first quarter. Lunar Owls already turned the ball over four times. They average just five turnovers a game.

In the second quarter, Rose extended its lead and went into the break with an 11-point lead against the Lunar Owls, 49-38. Chelsea Gray led Rose in scoring with 17. Angel Reese already had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Sykes added 10 points. Skylar Diggins-Smith led Lunar Owls with 12 points, while Collier and Alisha Gray added 10 points apiece.

Lunar Owls trimmed the Rose lead to six in the third quarter. Heading into the untimed final period, Rose led 61-55. The winning score was established at 72.

In the fourth, Rose was able to hang on for the win and handed Lunar Owls its first loss. Sykes sealed the win for Rose via a free throw shot that was worth two points.

